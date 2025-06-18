‘Orwellian Moment’: Chuck Todd Decries Distrust in Media While Not Recognizing He’s the Source of It

MAZE Shares Video of Democrat Men Reacting to Being 'Manhandled' and Threatened
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 18, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

It shouldn’t amaze us anymore since we’ve seen it so many times over the years, but ‘journalists’ lack self-awareness. On Wednesday, Chuck Todd was warning people on X about an ‘Orwellian moment’ (a reference to George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984). The ‘moment’ is that the public no longer trusts what it sees because it can’t tell what is real. Then Todd throws in the obligatory ‘threat to democracy’ nonsense. Kinda late to the game, Chuck! We learned not to trust what we see and hear by watching you. The legacy media is the ‘Orwellian moment’, and it is still sadly hanging around.

Here’s Todd. (WATCH) 

‘Journalists’ always miss what’s right in front of their faces.

Posters say there’s a long list of fake stuff that’s been foisted on the public by the legacy media over the years. Not trusting what we see isn’t new; we learned it from watching Todd and his buds.


Media that deliberately lied about Covid, masks, "vaccines", Hunter's laptop, Russian pee pee tapes, and Biden's obvious dementia is worried about Orwell.

— Madlaw (@madlaw1071) June 18, 2025

An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures
Doug P.
It’s because 'journalists’ are unable to self-reflect.

One poster thinks 1984 is a guide, not a warning. He wants the government to step in and regulate speech and the press.

Todd and his ‘journos’ have lost the ability to maintain narratives. All this ‘threat to democracy’ talk is because they want an impetus to seize control of social media. Now, that would be truly Orwellian. Thankfully, we aren't going to allow that to happen.

An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures
Doug P.
