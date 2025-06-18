‘Orwellian Moment’: Chuck Todd Decries Distrust in Media While Not Recognizing He’s the Source of It

It shouldn’t amaze us anymore since we’ve seen it so many times over the years, but ‘journalists’ lack self-awareness. On Wednesday, Chuck Todd was warning people on X about an ‘Orwellian moment’ (a reference to George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984). The ‘moment’ is that the public no longer trusts what it sees because it can’t tell what is real. Then Todd throws in the obligatory ‘threat to democracy’ nonsense. Kinda late to the game, Chuck! We learned not to trust what we see and hear by watching you. The legacy media is the ‘Orwellian moment’, and it is still sadly hanging around.

Here’s Todd. (WATCH)

We've entered what I call an "Orwellian moment." I explain how the public's distrust in what they see is dangerous for democracy.



Link to the full breakdown below.#trump #laprotest #iran #politics #news pic.twitter.com/OGJYgPBQo0 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 18, 2025

My dude, you are the Orwellian moment. — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) June 18, 2025

Have you considered not lying to them? Just a suggestion. — Johnny Flyover 🇺🇸 (@JohnFlyover) June 18, 2025

You were the point of the spear that started this. — MHannon (@mhannon45) June 18, 2025

‘Journalists’ always miss what’s right in front of their faces.

Posters say there’s a long list of fake stuff that’s been foisted on the public by the legacy media over the years. Not trusting what we see isn’t new; we learned it from watching Todd and his buds.

Zero self-awareness whatsoever. Literally seems to have no idea that he and his colleagues are the problem and why we dont trust the media or the govt. Grifters, attention whores, liars, dividers.....all of them. And dont buy one bit of their BS. — MacraeH (@macraeh73) June 18, 2025



Media that deliberately lied about Covid, masks, "vaccines", Hunter's laptop, Russian pee pee tapes, and Biden's obvious dementia is worried about Orwell. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) June 18, 2025

You have yourself to blame. We have no faith in the "News" with no A.i. required. — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤 🇺🇸⭕️ 🦍 (@SoonMrWick) June 18, 2025

So true. Corporate media employees NEVER do 1 second of introspection. It’s almost impressive. — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) June 18, 2025

It’s because 'journalists’ are unable to self-reflect.

One poster thinks 1984 is a guide, not a warning. He wants the government to step in and regulate speech and the press.

Exactly this. There needs to be serious talks about managing the spread of misinformation. Taking a more European standard approach to free speech in the US is necessary if we are to safely continue as a country. — FaZe Reggin (@RealZepplin14) June 18, 2025

So much of what you said under the guise of reporting IS the threat! Threat to democracy is a Dog Whistle for we need more control. — Dean (@Dean_Callesen) June 18, 2025

Todd and his ‘journos’ have lost the ability to maintain narratives. All this ‘threat to democracy’ talk is because they want an impetus to seize control of social media. Now, that would be truly Orwellian. Thankfully, we aren't going to allow that to happen.