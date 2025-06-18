Singer Says Trump Voters Are Not Allowed to Come to His Band’s Shows
It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests
Harvard Law Educator Melts Down Over Kids Keeping Their Parts: Academia’s Latest Tantrum
JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say...
Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility
VIP
Conservatives Happier Than Liberals Across All Demographics, Survey Finds
Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran
More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust...
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's Americ...
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait...
NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback
VIP
Dramacrat Actorvism: Dems Roll Out Frail-Looking Jerry Nadler for the Party’s Latest Stage...
Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs

USA TODAY: Trump Lied About the LA Riots So You Couldn't See What He Was REALLY Doing

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

USA TODAY has been an invaluable resource for those following the mostly peaceful protests in Los Angeles. For example, after protesters set a fleet of self-driving Waymo cars on fire and danced on the hoods holding Mexican flags, USA TODAY ran a piece about how it was a bad idea to burn electric vehicles, because of the emissions from the batteries. If you're going to burn cars, make them plain old combustion engine cars.

Advertisement

USA TODAY has an opinion piece out today revealing that President Donald Trump lied about the rioting in Los Angeles as a distraction from what he was really doing.

Sara Pequeño writes:

President Donald Trump has been busy trying to distract you by bullying immigrants.

The president has been fighting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom over what to do about the unfolding protests in Los Angeles – protests that the president wanted you to believe were violent, unruly and tearing the country apart.

Then, on June 14, he tried to capture your attention via a military parade. All of this seemed to serve one primary purpose: to keep people distracted from the continuous failures of the Trump administration. Distract from what? A few things, actually.

By claiming a city is burning to the ground, the Republican Party tried to blind us from the upheaval of the new U.S. vaccine policy. You might have missed that Planned Parenthood has closed clinics across the country, impacting people seeking basic health care. You probably also saw a quick flash about Trump's polling dropping, again.

Actually, Trump's numbers have held pretty well, and people don't go to Planned Parenthood for "basic health care." Oh, she also mentioned the Army's 250th birthday parade got under her skin.

Recommended

It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We read the piece and that's pretty much the gist of it, with the exception of the "manhandling" of mild-mannered Latino Sen. Alex Padilla, who was near tears on the Senate floor Tuesday recounting his horrible ordeal. 

At least we learned that at least 17 Planned Parenthood clinics have closed in the first five months of 2025.

Advertisement

We voted for this. Our only regret is that he's not implementing his agenda faster.

That pretty well sums it up.

"Don't let Trump's social media posts and government bullying distract you," Pequeño concludes. "The real consequences of electing him are just beginning."

Hell yeah they are.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests
FuzzyChimp
Singer Says Trump Voters Are Not Allowed to Come to His Band’s Shows
Brett T.
JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
Harvard Law Educator Melts Down Over Kids Keeping Their Parts: Academia’s Latest Tantrum
justmindy
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt
Doug P.
Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests FuzzyChimp
Advertisement