USA Today Explains Why Burning EVs Isn't a Good Idea

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

USA TODAY has been coming out with the hot takes recently. They recently published an opinion piece on how Simone Biles (who has since walked back her position) showed  her greatness again in standing up for transgender community, reporting that "there is no scientific evidence that transgender woman athletes have an advantage over cisgender athletes." USA TODAY then went for another ratio record, posting that a certain "Maryland father" was on his way back to the country, leaving out that he was returning to the United States to face charges of human trafficking.

USA TODAY and other outlets have noted that a handful of Waymo self-driving cars have been set ablaze in the Los Angeles riots.

"The cars were vandalized and ignited during anti-ICE protests, according to the LAPD." Good sourcing, there.

Elizabeth Weise writes that setting electric vehicles isn't a good idea … not because torching cars is illegal and stupid, but because of the effect on the climate.

The post continues:

… organic compounds, and metal-based particulates…firefighters are at special risk due to the frequency and intensity of their exposure to EV fires.”

So maybe setting EVs on fire isn't such a good idea because burning cars in a riot isn't such a good idea.

It was a mostly peaceful protest, just “a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE RIOTS

