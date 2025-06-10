USA Today Explains Why Burning EVs Isn't a Good Idea

USA TODAY has been coming out with the hot takes recently. They recently published an opinion piece on how Simone Biles (who has since walked back her position) showed her greatness again in standing up for transgender community, reporting that "there is no scientific evidence that transgender woman athletes have an advantage over cisgender athletes." USA TODAY then went for another ratio record, posting that a certain "Maryland father" was on his way back to the country, leaving out that he was returning to the United States to face charges of human trafficking.

USA TODAY and other outlets have noted that a handful of Waymo self-driving cars have been set ablaze in the Los Angeles riots.

Waymo autonomous taxis were vandalized and set ablaze by LA protesters. Video shows the charred remains of the vehicles. pic.twitter.com/2Jjt8xXqDs — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) June 10, 2025

"The cars were vandalized and ignited during anti-ICE protests, according to the LAPD." Good sourcing, there.

Elizabeth Weise writes that setting electric vehicles isn't a good idea … not because torching cars is illegal and stupid, but because of the effect on the climate.

USA Today: “Waymos are being torched in LA. Why burning EVs isn't a good idea.”



“Electric vehicle fires can burn hotter and more intensely than gasoline-fueled cars, if their batteries catch fire... EV fires can release gases such as hydrogen fluoride, carbon monoxide, volatile… pic.twitter.com/47vGMHfVFf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2025

The post continues:

… organic compounds, and metal-based particulates…firefighters are at special risk due to the frequency and intensity of their exposure to EV fires.”

So maybe setting EVs on fire isn't such a good idea because burning cars in a riot isn't such a good idea.

Never let a crisis go to waste. — American (@AmericanEighth) June 9, 2025

Rioting is also not a good idea. But stupid is as stupid does. — garbage woman (@ctx422) June 9, 2025

Are they suggesting burning non electric cars is a good idea? — Joe (@JoeP1234566789) June 9, 2025

It’s never been about the climate. — Holy Toledo (@Holy2ledo) June 9, 2025

No worries, “just people having fun.” #idiot. — Scotty P (@Steve49216401) June 10, 2025

It was a mostly peaceful protest, just “a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

Hopefully, the rioters were breathing in deeply. — Weimdog (@weimdog) June 9, 2025

