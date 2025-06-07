USA Today's Ratio-Palooza Continues (This Time for Spin on 'Maryland Dad' Abrego Garcia)

USA Today writers and editors must get paid based on how ratioed their posts get, because they've been serving up one after the other lately.

Earlier we talked about an op-ed applauding gymnast Simone Biles for slamming Riley Gaines over her stance against men being allowed to participate in women's sports. That particular ratio might end up setting a record.

Up next, USA Today served up a report about Kilmar Abrego Garcia being brought back to the country he's in illegally to face charges of human trafficking. Guess which parts of that they couldn't find room for in the headline. USA Today must write this stuff with Sen. Van Hollen's delicate sensibilities in mind:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has become the face of Trump's immigration policies after courts said he was wrongfully removed from the US. Now, the Maryland father is on his way back to the country. https://t.co/dLxY6fCFyK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 6, 2025

What's missing from that headline?

To face criminal charges … lol



You guys are so awful. Just garbage reporting. https://t.co/b2V5qFsQYJ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 7, 2025

They must not have had room for "charged with human trafficking."

Bonus lib media "journalism" points too for their use of "Maryland father."

“…the Maryland father”



No, it’s the illegal alien human trafficker.



You all are hopeless. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 7, 2025

This is what they do. Remember USA Today's stories profiling the victims of the antisemitic Boulter, Colorado attack? Neither do we. But we do recall their story about the dashed hopes and dreams of the terrorists family.

“Maryland father” now also an accused murder participant & solicitor of child pornography. USA Today on a roll this week. Maybe they can set him up with the Boulder terrorist’s daughter! https://t.co/cVTfhdDTEd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 6, 2025

Predictably, USA Today isn't alone in bringing headlines that don't mention something:

And as we all know, the media for the most part shares the Democrats' "priorities":

While the leftist media celebrate the return of the illegal "Maryland man," remember how they treated him vs. the Maryland mother of 5 who was brutally killed by an illegal. pic.twitter.com/byvqHTsAzp — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 6, 2025

Absolutely shameful.

These are some of the allegations against the "Maryland dad" the Democrats are defending in addition to the human trafficking charge:

🚨NEW details in the disturbing findings of a grand jury that Kilmar Abrego Garcia solicited nude pictures & videos of a child while engaging in murdering rival MS-13 gang members.



Horrific.



Democrats sipped Margaritas with this animal. pic.twitter.com/idmwUxMt5b — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 6, 2025

And the Dems would do it all over again.