It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above...
Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us...
This Week on Capitol Hill - Elon Goes After President Trump Over the...
Riley Gaines Helps Set USA Today Up for Another HUGE Ratio (This Might...
VIP
He's STILL Doing This? Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Says Trump Owes Abrego...
Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out in Favor of Human Trafficking If Her April X...
Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s...
Smuggle Snuggle: Jennings Says Dem Chris Van Hollen is Reigniting His Bromance with...
Federal Court Affirms Trump’s Authority to Revoke AP’s Privileged Access to the Oval...
Spectacular Fail: Idiot Protester Tries to Stop an ICE Vehicle With His Bare...
BREAKING: Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Surround Los Angeles ICE Facility in Wake of Raids...
Jamie Raskin Can’t Remember Dems Defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia Who Now Faces Human...
Legacy Media Cheers Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia with Headlines Bursting with Lies...

USA Today's Ratio-Palooza Continues (This Time for Spin on 'Maryland Dad' Abrego Garcia)

Doug P. | 12:43 PM on June 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

USA Today writers and editors must get paid based on how ratioed their posts get, because they've been serving up one after the other lately.

Earlier we talked about an op-ed applauding gymnast Simone Biles for slamming Riley Gaines over her stance against men being allowed to participate in women's sports. That particular ratio might end up setting a record

Advertisement

Up next, USA Today served up a report about Kilmar Abrego Garcia being brought back to the country he's in illegally to face charges of human trafficking. Guess which parts of that they couldn't find room for in the headline. USA Today must write this stuff with Sen. Van Hollen's delicate sensibilities in mind: 

What's missing from that headline? 

They must not have had room for "charged with human trafficking."

Bonus lib media "journalism" points too for their use of "Maryland father."

This is what they do. Remember USA Today's stories profiling the victims of the antisemitic Boulter, Colorado attack? Neither do we. But we do recall their story about the dashed hopes and dreams of the terrorists family.

Recommended

Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us the X Feud We've ALL Wanted
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Predictably, USA Today isn't alone in bringing headlines that don't mention something:

And as we all know, the media for the most part shares the Democrats' "priorities":

Absolutely shameful. 

These are some of the allegations against the "Maryland dad" the Democrats are defending in addition to the human trafficking charge:

And the Dems would do it all over again.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us the X Feud We've ALL Wanted
Grateful Calvin
Riley Gaines Helps Set USA Today Up for Another HUGE Ratio (This Might End Up Being a Record)
Doug P.
Spectacular Fail: Idiot Protester Tries to Stop an ICE Vehicle With His Bare Hands (Watch)
Eric V.
Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women (Also: Irony Detected)
Doug P.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out in Favor of Human Trafficking If Her April X Post Is to Be Believed
Warren Squire
Consequences Incoming: Jeanine Pirro Has Some BAD News for Crazed Leftist Who Spat on Ed Martin
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us the X Feud We've ALL Wanted Grateful Calvin
Advertisement