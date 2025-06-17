We Already Forgot Who You Are: Watch Alex Padilla Gin Up Some Crocodile Tears on the Senate Floor

Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:30 PM on June 17, 2025
ImgFlip

We've had some pretty serious events taking place over the past week or so in America and around the world. Israel has been hammering Iran with military strikes, seemingly determined to end the terror regime there once and for all. President Trump has been staunchly supportive of Israel, despite some attacks from his right flank. He even held an impromptu press conference at 1 AM this morning on Air Force One (probably in part to remind everyone that his predecessor was a zombie who was barely awake at 1 PM, let alone 1 AM).

At home, we had the horrific murder of a Minnesota State Senator and her husband, and, even though the left is trying to politicize that as they always do, it is still a tragic event that should never happen in America.

It all must be too much for 'mild-mannered' Senator Alex Padilla, who has watched his 15 minutes of fame go up in smoke as the nation is busy wrestling with real events, not crisis actors desperately trying to grandstand for attention. 

With that in mind, Padilla pulled his best Cory Booker today and took to the Senate floor to recount his 'harrowing' ordeal. He even went to the trouble to attempt to cook up some fake crocodile tears for the occasion, though he didn't quite get to openly weeping. Watch: 

Yes. He's right. We all HAVE seen the video. 

We saw him acting like a deranged lunatic, we saw him not identify himself before he charged the stage at DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and we saw the Secret Service doing their jobs to protect Noem from a raving maniac. 

What's his point? 

A bad acting job AND a bad lying job. 

Maybe Padilla should have called Adam Kinzinger for some pointers on how to weep on cue. 

No one knew who he was before his stunt, and it truly must chafe his undies to realize that the world has gone back to not knowing (or caring) who he is. 

LOL. We have not heard that particular word before. But it fits Padilla to a tee. 

Maybe Padilla should book himself on Jimmy Kimmel's show so the two can weep together while hugging it out. 

That's not entirely fair. Most theater kids are better actors than he is. 

HA. 

Yes, if there's one thing men love and relate to, it is another man whining for days after (deservedly) getting his butt kicked. 

The contrast between President Trump handling and addressing serious issues aboard Air Force One and Padilla narcissistically whining on the Senate floor about his 'victimhood' could not be starker. 

That's what is actually causing him to choke up. The fact that his stunt failed to get him anything more than a couple of days of recognition. 

BINGO. 

And there it is. The lasting legacy of Padilla's stunt -- and subsequent milking of that stunt -- captured in a single image. 

It was a nice try, Senator Padilla. But no one, absolutely no one, cares about you. 

Maybe he can audition to be the next cast member on The View.

