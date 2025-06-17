We Already Forgot Who You Are: Watch Alex Padilla Gin Up Some Crocodile Tears on the Senate Floor

We've had some pretty serious events taking place over the past week or so in America and around the world. Israel has been hammering Iran with military strikes, seemingly determined to end the terror regime there once and for all. President Trump has been staunchly supportive of Israel, despite some attacks from his right flank. He even held an impromptu press conference at 1 AM this morning on Air Force One (probably in part to remind everyone that his predecessor was a zombie who was barely awake at 1 PM, let alone 1 AM).

Advertisement

At home, we had the horrific murder of a Minnesota State Senator and her husband, and, even though the left is trying to politicize that as they always do, it is still a tragic event that should never happen in America.

It all must be too much for 'mild-mannered' Senator Alex Padilla, who has watched his 15 minutes of fame go up in smoke as the nation is busy wrestling with real events, not crisis actors desperately trying to grandstand for attention.

With that in mind, Padilla pulled his best Cory Booker today and took to the Senate floor to recount his 'harrowing' ordeal. He even went to the trouble to attempt to cook up some fake crocodile tears for the occasion, though he didn't quite get to openly weeping. Watch:

Alex Padilla tries his best to summon tears on the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/TNW71YPFfd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Yes. He's right. We all HAVE seen the video.

We saw him acting like a deranged lunatic, we saw him not identify himself before he charged the stage at DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and we saw the Secret Service doing their jobs to protect Noem from a raving maniac.

What's his point?

This is a really poor job of acting from Senator Padilla. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 17, 2025

A bad acting job AND a bad lying job.

I can’t believe he miss the most golden opportunity to exclaim “I can’t breathe “.

You lefties deserve a better class of actors …errr, I mean, representatives — SIC TEE CO (@SIC_TEES_CO) June 17, 2025

Maybe Padilla should have called Adam Kinzinger for some pointers on how to weep on cue.

No one knew who he was before his stunt, and it truly must chafe his undies to realize that the world has gone back to not knowing (or caring) who he is.

LOL. We have not heard that particular word before. But it fits Padilla to a tee.

Reminds me of that scene in Tropic Thunder. https://t.co/Wl6ors6LG8 pic.twitter.com/1ZavO3MIhE — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 17, 2025

this clown trying to milk it, don't attack women and you won't get cuffed https://t.co/IrJL4xFVW8 — Shawn (@shawnmccc) June 17, 2025

Maybe Padilla should book himself on Jimmy Kimmel's show so the two can weep together while hugging it out.

Advertisement

LMAO this is disgraceful we have full blown theater kids in our government 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/LuqVzKP2SU — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 17, 2025

That's not entirely fair. Most theater kids are better actors than he is.

Wtf is this? Dems trying to win back men? https://t.co/ixvjOmvoMa — Reno Ciccotta (@RenoCiccotta) June 17, 2025

HA.

Yes, if there's one thing men love and relate to, it is another man whining for days after (deservedly) getting his butt kicked.

Nice job by crybaby @SenAlexPadilla - you are the polar opposite of “Fight, Fight, Fight!” — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) June 17, 2025

The contrast between President Trump handling and addressing serious issues aboard Air Force One and Padilla narcissistically whining on the Senate floor about his 'victimhood' could not be starker.

Thanks for the re-cap pal. Yeah. We saw it. And - we know why you burst into the room, rudely in a threatening manner. So, Boo-hoo-hoo Alex. Stop milking it already. It's done - the country has moved on. https://t.co/zBTH9Ohd8G — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) June 17, 2025

That's what is actually causing him to choke up. The fact that his stunt failed to get him anything more than a couple of days of recognition.

Advertisement

He's crying because all the attention he had shifted to, you know, actual news. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 17, 2025

BINGO.

And there it is. The lasting legacy of Padilla's stunt -- and subsequent milking of that stunt -- captured in a single image.

It was a nice try, Senator Padilla. But no one, absolutely no one, cares about you.

Maybe he can audition to be the next cast member on The View.