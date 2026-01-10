New Video Puts the Final Mushroom Cloud Over Lying Adam Schiff's BS Talking Points About MN ICE Shooting

This won't surprise our readers in the least, but Sen. Adam Schiff has been pushing false narratives again. This time Schiff's doing his best to try and make it sound like an ICE officer shot a woman in Minneapolis for doing nothing but dropping off her kids at school, losing her way and then panicking after officers approached the vehicle and told her to get out.

A video that came out today discredited even more of the Left's spin, including Schiff's:

🚨 Adam Schiff: Renee Good was just dropping her kids off at school… not involved in a protest or anything



Reality: She's blocking the road for 3+ minutes, blasting her horn, and dancing like it's a party while impeding ICE agents



Video doesn't lie. Shifty Schiff does. pic.twitter.com/hyYCndCjVk — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) January 10, 2026

"This 37 year old woman drops her kid off at school. Not involved in protest activity or anything. Seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."



- Adam Schiff, 48 hours ago https://t.co/esQgBntCSf pic.twitter.com/5NeRqcGF6Z — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2026

She was "not involved in protest activity or anything"? Nice try, Schiffty.

🚨 BREAKING: Was just sent a video showing the moments before the shooting.



In it, you can clearly see Renee Good’s vehicle blocking ICE agents for over 3 minutes as she’s dancing to her own car horn.



Kinda ruins some narratives, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/aXtiTjAtF9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 10, 2026

“A mom who wasn’t protesting and was in the wrong place at the wrong time"



- Adam Schiffpic.twitter.com/6YAT4nI09E — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2026

Renee Nicole Good was Minneapolis ‘ICE Watch’ ‘warrior’ who trained to resist feds before shooting. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/UmEkhZKrEL pic.twitter.com/T9aKez2PBv — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2026

The next thing you know the Democrats will be making a pivot by calling for it to be illegal for police to record the events that are unfolding or even for bystanders to film what's happening. The videos keep backfiring and ruining their desired narratives. Not that any of this will stop shameless Schiff from continuing to lie about it.

