New Video Puts the Final Mushroom Cloud Over Lying Adam Schiff's BS Talking Points About MN ICE Shooting

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This won't surprise our readers in the least, but Sen. Adam Schiff has been pushing false narratives again. This time Schiff's doing his best to try and make it sound like an ICE officer shot a woman in Minneapolis for doing nothing but dropping off her kids at school, losing her way and then panicking after officers approached the vehicle and told her to get out.

A video that came out today discredited even more of the Left's spin, including Schiff's: 

She was "not involved in protest activity or anything"? Nice try, Schiffty. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and constant lies and gaslighting.





