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Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary Loss, Blames ‘Misinformation’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:14 AM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Texas Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw was handily dispatched by primary challenger Steve Toth less than two weeks ago. Crenshaw suffered a surprising and embarrassing double-digit defeat. Crenshaw is not accepting the loss well. On Sunday, he ran to Margaret Brennan on CBS News to blame his thrashing on ‘misinformation.’

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Maybe Crenshaw should look inward for why he’ll be leaving Congress at the end of his term.

One of his constituents says it’s no big mystery why Republican voters chose the other guy.

Since I'm in what would be his district, I'm happy to explain it to him.

From talking to people, they used to like him, but don't anymore. I personally think it has far more to do with his behavior and controversies than it does his voting record.

He's now the meme of the guy putting something in the bicycle spoke and then crying, "Why did you do this to me?"

— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 15, 2026

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Republicans just aren't that into you, Dan.

Posters say some self-reflection on Crenshaw’s part would make things clear, but that’s unlikely to happen.

We get the impression Crenshaw thought he would defeat Hoth easily. He’s still in shock that his rejection by voters was so complete.

Posters say Crenshaw lost because MAGA voters have no tolerance for someone who they perceive to be a clone of the late Senator John McCain.

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The answer is a mirror’s length away. It’s time for a genuine moment of reflection, Dan. You didn't lose because of misinformation.

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2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS CONGRESS REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

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Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars' Swipe at 'Countries Whose Leaders Don't Support Free Speech' Was, Well, STUPID Doug P.
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