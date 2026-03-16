Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary Loss, Blames ‘Misinformation’

Texas Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw was handily dispatched by primary challenger Steve Toth less than two weeks ago. Crenshaw suffered a surprising and embarrassing double-digit defeat. Crenshaw is not accepting the loss well. On Sunday, he ran to Margaret Brennan on CBS News to blame his thrashing on ‘misinformation.’

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Check this out. (WATCH)

Dan Crenshaw blames misinformation as a reason for his primary loss in Texas. pic.twitter.com/6JXQuB4g83 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 15, 2026

The fact that he blamed his loss on disinformation is exactly the sort of thing that lost him the primary election. — Dr_Science_Wiz (@Dr_Science_Wiz) March 15, 2026

Maybe Crenshaw should look inward for why he’ll be leaving Congress at the end of his term.

One of his constituents says it’s no big mystery why Republican voters chose the other guy.

Since I'm in what would be his district, I'm happy to explain it to him. From talking to people, they used to like him, but don't anymore. I personally think it has far more to do with his behavior and controversies than it does his voting record. He's now the meme of the guy putting something in the bicycle spoke and then crying, "Why did you do this to me?" — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 15, 2026

And this is why he'll no longer be in Congress. He didn't listen; didn't comprehend. And ignored his constituents. pic.twitter.com/32slKVIlNt — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) March 15, 2026

"they used to like him, but don't anymore."



Sums it up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 15, 2026

Republicans just aren't that into you, Dan.

Posters say some self-reflection on Crenshaw’s part would make things clear, but that’s unlikely to happen.

Or maybe he just sucks and should take accountability for the aforementioned suckage? Just a thought. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) March 15, 2026

Most notably, zero self-reflection or acknowledgement from Crenshaw that voters grew tired of him and his antics, and wanted a change. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 15, 2026

Great sign of an ego out of control is the inability to self reflect. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) March 15, 2026

We get the impression Crenshaw thought he would defeat Hoth easily. He’s still in shock that his rejection by voters was so complete.

Posters say Crenshaw lost because MAGA voters have no tolerance for someone who they perceive to be a clone of the late Senator John McCain.

Huh. I woulda sworn it was something else. pic.twitter.com/cdPd3tm4BC — R.O.C.K. in the USSA (@ROCKInTheUSSA) March 15, 2026

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Here's why Dan Crenshaw is out. This isn't disinformation. pic.twitter.com/Y4TJ0gZ7d1 — Eddie Wimberley 🇺🇸 (@WimberleyEddie) March 15, 2026

Nah! We got it right! — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) March 15, 2026

Lol. So happy this pos is gone! — Kimmy Love (@PurcellKimmy) March 16, 2026

No Dan. We just don’t like you. — Bonny Wilson (@BonnyWilson1) March 15, 2026

Oh Danny boy @DanCrenshawTX it wasn’t misinformation. Conservatives can see through misinformation. We’ve had to filter through it for well over a decade now. It was all you. You are the reason you lost. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) March 15, 2026

The answer is a mirror’s length away. It’s time for a genuine moment of reflection, Dan. You didn't lose because of misinformation.

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