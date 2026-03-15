Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars' Swipe at 'Countries Whose Leaders Don't Support Free Speech' Was, Well, STUPID

"And the Oscar for Most Insufferable TDS-Addled Liberal Blowhard Goes To..."

The awards side of the Oscars Sunday evening might have been a little different, but the political commentary side might as well have been written by Rachel Maddow (who knows, maybe it was).

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This included Jimmy Kimmel (who was a presenter -- the host was Conan O'Brien). Kimmel of course weighed in on free speech in America and elsewhere in an apparent slam on Trump and others:

Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at CBS at the #Oscars: “As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS.”



(via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/uagEF93Swn — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

It's so cute that they're pretending Colbert's cancellation is a "free speech" issue when in fact his show got the ax because it was losing his network a fortune. Maybe Jimmy would like to make up the $40 million a year The Late Show was losing CBS in order to keep it on the air.

And we’ve reached the impossibly insufferable portion of our program… https://t.co/LHn80cFOtQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 16, 2026

It never fails, and is inevitable at Hollywood awards shows. ESPECIALLY with Trump in the White House.

Free speech means I must get paid $40 million to say Democrats talking points for show nobody watches — Max Bills (@maximusbillz) March 16, 2026

CBS is violating my human rights by not giving me a talk show. — Problem Tomatoes 🍅 (@ProblemTomatoes) March 16, 2026

America's Founders put it right there in the Constitution: "Free speech" is violated if your late night talk show gets canceled."

CBS is a country? Do they have oil? https://t.co/8xkEXG9FdE — Hayley Caronia (@hayleycaronia) March 16, 2026

We never got the impression that Kimmel was all that bright so none of that is too surprising.

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