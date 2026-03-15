VIP
Youth Travel Sports Have Become a Family-Destroying Trap – Thank God Someone Finally...
BREAKING: Bluesky's New Pitch: Come Over to Bluesky, You Will Be Glad to...
Maine Kampf: Platner Walks Back Apology for 'Nazi Skull' Tattoo, Calls It Eminently...
CNN's New Token Anti-Trump Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fresh Off Hating on the...
New York Times Heartbroken: Latin America Refuses to Keep Propping Up Castro's Eternal...
Jonathan Turley Rants Against the Shutdown
Fox News: Accused Synagogue Attacker Related to Hezbollah Commander
Seth Dillon DROPS Iranian-Sympathizing Nutball Tucker Carlson for Claiming He Tried Bribin...
LH Grey Goes OFF on Toads Who Doxxed Cynical Publius in Maybe the...
Who Wants to Tell Her? Dem Rep Shakes Her Fist at Trump REFUSING...
WATCH Cory Booker's Face As Jake Tapper Pushes Back on His Lie About...
VIP
So ... What's Going on Between Chris Murphy and Iran?
Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue...
TX Democrat Wack-Job FAFOs Hard After Peddling Insane 'Married Friend' Sob Story to...

Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars' Swipe at 'Countries Whose Leaders Don't Support Free Speech' Was, Well, STUPID

Doug P. | 10:05 PM on March 15, 2026
Twitchy

"And the Oscar for Most Insufferable TDS-Addled Liberal Blowhard Goes To..."

The awards side of the Oscars Sunday evening might have been a little different, but the political commentary side might as well have been written by Rachel Maddow (who knows, maybe it was). 

Advertisement

This included Jimmy Kimmel (who was a presenter -- the host was Conan O'Brien). Kimmel of course weighed in on free speech in America and elsewhere in an apparent slam on Trump and others:

It's so cute that they're pretending Colbert's cancellation is a "free speech" issue when in fact his show got the ax because it was losing his network a fortune. Maybe Jimmy would like to make up the $40 million a year The Late Show was losing CBS in order to keep it on the air.

It never fails, and is inevitable at Hollywood awards shows. ESPECIALLY with Trump in the White House.

Recommended

Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

America's Founders put it right there in the Constitution: "Free speech" is violated if your late night talk show gets canceled." 

We never got the impression that Kimmel was all that bright so none of that is too surprising. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site]’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
BREAKING: Bluesky's New Pitch: Come Over to Bluesky, You Will Be Glad to Go Offline
Gordon K
New York Times Heartbroken: Latin America Refuses to Keep Propping Up Castro's Eternal Paradise
justmindy
Seth Dillon DROPS Iranian-Sympathizing Nutball Tucker Carlson for Claiming He Tried Bribing Charlie Kirk
Sam J.
Youth Travel Sports Have Become a Family-Destroying Trap – Thank God Someone Finally Said It
justmindy
CNN's New Token Anti-Trump Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fresh Off Hating on the Boss
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement