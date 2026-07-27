Lawyer Says Elderly and Disabled Will Suffer as 350,000 Haitians Lose Temporary Protected Status

In January 2010, following an earthquake, President Barack Obama granted Temporary Protected Status to Haitians for an initial 18-month period. Now, it's 2026, and the Trump administration has decided to put the temporary back into TPS. The earthquake is ancient history, but now Democrats say it's a "death sentence" to send Haitians back to their own country. That's strange, because we were assured by celebrities that "Haiti is already great" after President Donald Trump deemed it a s**thole country. There's that famous photo of Conan O'Brien sipping from some form of exotic fruit while broadcasting from a luxury gated resort.

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Attorney Joyce Vance says that our nation's elderly and handicapped will be the ones to suffer if Haitians are sent home.

Last month, SCOTUS told the Trump admin it could end temporary protected status immigration programs. Today 350,000 people, mostly Haitians lose status & elderly & disabled Americans they are caregivers for will suffer along with them. These people are part of our communities.… — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 27, 2026

Seriously? 350,000 people? That's a lot of people under TPS.

Sixteen years is NOT temporary.



Time to go. — Me (@Keefer1958) July 27, 2026

What's wrong with Haiti?

People can go home now. pic.twitter.com/vQFqxfrvAD — Harvey Wineburger (@HarveyWineburg) July 27, 2026

They need to go home and caregive to their own people. — Rottweiler Mom (@StormsKimb53484) July 27, 2026

Haitian TPS was supposed to last 18 months. It's been 16 years. They should be grateful to have been able to stay 14.5 years longer than what was planned. — Joanne (@Ocuroj) July 27, 2026

Well sounds like it is time for them to go home and build the paradise your Hollywood freaks already claimed it was. As for your parents you dumped off in some shit hole facility, bring them home and care for them like you actual give a shit about them. — Browndogblue (@Browndogblue411) July 27, 2026

"These people are part of our communities."



They need to be part of their own communities. "Temporary" was abused by people beholden to Otto Penn.



Time to go home.



Here's betting the vast majority of these "350K elderly & disabled Americans" are either Haitians or fictitious. — Cicotte (@Cicotteg) July 27, 2026

All those jobs you listed will actually have to raise their wages and attract American citizen employees rather than exploiting illegals. — President-Elect D1gitalDrag0n (@D1gitalDrag0n) July 27, 2026

Sesame Street simple for these highly educated low intelligence liberals out there. pic.twitter.com/V9TKMAbmVO — Rowdy (@Rowdy2735) July 27, 2026

Joyce how long should temporary be? Is 16 years not long enough? — Woody Wilkins (@Woody_Wilkins) July 27, 2026

The employment shortage argument is BS. Wages would rise for the remaining caregivers and new caregivers would enter the market. — Greg2ndof7th (@greg2ndof7th) July 27, 2026

My Florida friends decry the fact that they have no option but Haitians. Perhaps now some better quality caregivers will enter this field. — HammerDownHanna 🇺🇸 (@Hammerdownhanna) July 27, 2026

I work as a caregiver. We don't need Haitians caring for our sick and elderly. They need to go home and take care of the sick and elderly in their home country and you should go with them. — Jo Jo (@joverizon23) July 27, 2026

Are there not any US citizens willing to work in healthcare for the disabled or elderly? I wasn’t aware that care could only be provided by Haitians who’ve overstayed by 16 years. — Jennifer C Perez (@6thJenerationCA) July 27, 2026

Nope. They were offered temporary status. Gotta go. You don’t get to say someone can come in for awhile then say now that they’ve been here they get to stay. Or give them your address and let them move in with you. — Dagny Taggart (@imdagnytaggart) July 27, 2026

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Oh well. They all had time to plan. — SMSPirate (@SMSPirate) July 27, 2026

Haitians were hired as caregivers by people who knew they were here under Temporary Protected Status. They should have hired citizens.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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