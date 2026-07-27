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Lawyer Says Elderly and Disabled Will Suffer as 350,000 Haitians Lose Temporary Protected Status

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 27, 2026
Twitter

In January 2010, following an earthquake, President Barack Obama granted Temporary Protected Status to Haitians for an initial 18-month period. Now, it's 2026, and the Trump administration has decided to put the temporary back into TPS. The earthquake is ancient history, but now Democrats say it's a "death sentence" to send Haitians back to their own country. That's strange, because we were assured by celebrities that "Haiti is already great" after President Donald Trump deemed it a s**thole country. There's that famous photo of Conan O'Brien sipping from some form of exotic fruit while broadcasting from a luxury gated resort.

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Attorney Joyce Vance says that our nation's elderly and handicapped will be the ones to suffer if Haitians are sent home.

Seriously? 350,000 people? That's a lot of people under TPS.

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Haitians were hired as caregivers by people who knew they were here under Temporary Protected Status. They should have hired citizens.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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HAITI SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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