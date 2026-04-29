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ABC News: SCOTUS Considering Whether Trump 'Unlawfully Ordered' Migrants Sent Home

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 29, 2026
Townhall Media

ABC News pretended to report on what the Supreme Court was deliberating on Wednesday, but somehow managed to leave the words Temporary Protected Status out of its post. Rather, ABC News reports that SCOTUS was considering whether the Trump administration had unlawfully ordered hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians to return home.

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Devin Dwyer reports for ABC News:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday is considering whether the Trump administration unlawfully ordered hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the U.S. from Haiti and Syria to return home, abruptly cancelling their legal status out of alleged racial animus and without proper consideration of risks to their safety and the nation’s economy.

The outcome in the pair of cases being argued before the court will directly affect the futures of roughly 350,000 Haitian nationals and about 6,000 Syrians.

The Trump administration contends in court documents that the immigrants were never intended to be permanent residents and that cancellation of their temporary status is “critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States.”

"Abruptly cancelling their legal status out of alleged racial animus." No one is abruptly cancelling anything. Temporary Protected Status means temporary, and it has a deadline that was set by a previous administration. The Trump administration is simply refusing to extend that deadline, which already has been extended several times. 

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As ABC News reports, Haiti experienced a devastating earthquake in 2010, and Syria devolved into civil war around 2011. It's now 2026 — time to go home. But now all of the celebrities who posted selfies wearing "Haiti Is Already Great" T-shirts now agree that returning Haitians to Haiti would be a "death sentence."

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The Haitians' Temporary Protected Status expired in 2011. It was supposed to last 18 months.

ABC News knows what it's doing.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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ABC NEWS HAITI SUPREME COURT SYRIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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