ABC News: SCOTUS Considering Whether Trump 'Unlawfully Ordered' Migrants Sent Home

ABC News pretended to report on what the Supreme Court was deliberating on Wednesday, but somehow managed to leave the words Temporary Protected Status out of its post. Rather, ABC News reports that SCOTUS was considering whether the Trump administration had unlawfully ordered hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians to return home.

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday is considering whether the Trump administration unlawfully ordered hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the U.S. from Haiti and Syria to return home. https://t.co/ojt6JpaJVA — ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2026

Devin Dwyer reports for ABC News:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday is considering whether the Trump administration unlawfully ordered hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the U.S. from Haiti and Syria to return home, abruptly cancelling their legal status out of alleged racial animus and without proper consideration of risks to their safety and the nation’s economy. The outcome in the pair of cases being argued before the court will directly affect the futures of roughly 350,000 Haitian nationals and about 6,000 Syrians. The Trump administration contends in court documents that the immigrants were never intended to be permanent residents and that cancellation of their temporary status is “critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States.”

"Abruptly cancelling their legal status out of alleged racial animus." No one is abruptly cancelling anything. Temporary Protected Status means temporary, and it has a deadline that was set by a previous administration. The Trump administration is simply refusing to extend that deadline, which already has been extended several times.

As ABC News reports, Haiti experienced a devastating earthquake in 2010, and Syria devolved into civil war around 2011. It's now 2026 — time to go home. But now all of the celebrities who posted selfies wearing "Haiti Is Already Great" T-shirts now agree that returning Haitians to Haiti would be a "death sentence."

The idea that it’s lawful for a president to grant temporary protective status, but that it’s unlawful for another president to let it expire remains absolutely insane. https://t.co/0DzGkdCmKM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 29, 2026

There is nothing more permanent than a temporary government program. A pretty wise man said that. — Daniel (@dbweinger) April 29, 2026

It really should be that simple.



There isn't nuance involved. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) April 29, 2026

Does the word "temporary" need to be explained? — Mark Poling (@markpoling) April 29, 2026

I’m amazed we have to have a SCOTUS case in order to decide what “temporary” means. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 29, 2026

If it's lawful for one president to grant TPS, then it's equally lawful for another president to rescind it.



This is kindergarten stuff. — Some Guy (@jheiser41261) April 29, 2026

I guess we need 9 judges to explain to the simpletons what temporary means. — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) April 29, 2026

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How long is their TEMPORARY status supposed to last? — Watsername (@chronicparent) April 29, 2026

The Haitians' Temporary Protected Status expired in 2011. It was supposed to last 18 months.

Hey ABC!!! Please define TEMPORARY. THANKS — Beth Murphy (@eamurphy79) April 29, 2026

Give it up with these biased headlines — PeachFoteeFi (@JackAub42647787) April 29, 2026

This is a poorly written and misleading post. You are a news agency and left out key pieces of information. 1. Temporary 2. The executive branch allowed this in the first place, which means it’s within the executive purview to manage the end of the arrangement — BK_HaveItYourWay (@BK_HaveItYqwa) April 29, 2026

ABC News knows what it's doing.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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