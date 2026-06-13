Limit and Give It: Scott Jennings Schools Grabby CNN Dems Who Want to Kneecap Trillionaire Elon Musk

Entrepreneur Elon Musk is now the planet’s first trillionaire, and the leftist meltdowns have already begun. These economic illiterates are getting louder. They can't comprehend that Musk has earned his wealth, and leftists are already conspiring to confiscate it and put limits on his (and likely others') ability to innovate, invent, and invest. Late Friday, Republican commenter Scott Jennings confronted these self-appointed masters of limitation on CNN NewsNight.

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Here’s more. (READ)

CNN NewsNight has a meltdown over @ElonMusk becoming the world's first trillionaire. Cari Champion literally says people "shouldn't be allowed to have a trillion dollars." Scott Jennings shuts it down: "We already tax the rich... is it for us to sit around and say there's a limit on what you can build?" Classic left envy on full display. WATCH: Cari Champion: “There should be some checks and balances in this society. People shouldn't be allowed to have a trillion dollars.” @ScottJenningsKY : “Rich people in this country pay the vast majority of taxes, and I hear people today saying, "Oh, it's time that we tax the rich." Folks, I got news for you. We already tax the rich. But is it for us to sit around and say, "There's a limit on what you can build, there's a limit on what you can earn," and it's now my job to tell you what to do with your money?”

Here’s Jennings being the voice of reason on CNN yet again. (WATCH)

CNN NewsNight has a meltdown over @ElonMusk becoming the world's first trillionaire.



Cari Champion literally says people "shouldn't be allowed to have a trillion dollars."



Scott Jennings shuts it down: "We already tax the rich... is it for us to sit around and say there's a… pic.twitter.com/EYflTrvrhE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 13, 2026

the socialists believe if you make money you must be stealing from them — Hua Z (@hua_zhong) June 13, 2026

It’s just envy, greed, and jealousy for what someone else has. It’s pathetic, really. — Thomas Bynum (@bynum556381) June 13, 2026

It jealousy from people who have never built or earned anything in their lives! — Pags 🇺🇸 (@bigdog0668) June 13, 2026

No one on that CNN panel (or America for that matter) would be better off if Musk had less wealth.

Jennings tried to pull the Democrats on the panel out of their crabs-in-a-bucket mentality. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY just torched the liberal meltdown over Elon becoming the world's first trillionaire:“ All day long, I've been listening to liberals, count and spend Elon's money for him. This envy, jealousy, hatred of success. Why is it immoral? Why is it wrong for somebody in our system, our capitalist system, in the greatest nation on earth, to go out and build a company, build companies, build technologies, go into space, aim to go put a colony on Mars, give internet to half the world, all the things he's doing? Why is any of this wrong or bad? Why would we want to discourage entrepreneurship? Why would we want to discourage anybody building anything?” Exactly. Success isn't a crime.

Here’s how that went down. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY just torched the liberal meltdown over Elon becoming the world's first trillionaire:



“All day long, I've been listening to liberals, count and spend Elon's money for him. This envy, jealousy, hatred of success. Why is it immoral? Why is it wrong for somebody in… pic.twitter.com/gpr3HxzU40 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 13, 2026

If Elon never existed, who would have his trillion dollars? Nobody, because it wouldn’t exist either. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 13, 2026

Correct. He doesn't have a trillion dollars of cash in the bank. He owns a trillion dollars worth of businesses.



That is wealth he literally created, not wealth he took from anyone else. — Ham_Sandwich47 🇨🇦 (@HSandwich47) June 13, 2026

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1. Does anyone else notice 'they' always set the 'Too Rich Cap' above their own heads? If they themselves have 100s of thousands, then millions is too much. If they have millions, then billions is too much. Just like Bernie Sanders. 2. And Elon is mostly stock wealth; it's not a vault with money lying everywhere. If he began cashing out money, he'd tank his business value. They depend on his powerful forward motion. The guy is a workaholic; leave him be. — Elle Spring (@Spring23459) June 13, 2026

That’s what's enlightening about these limousine leftists. Not too long ago, they were arguing against millionaires before they joined the club. Now these mendacious millionaires are screaming that billionaires (and now trillionaires) are the real threat. Try to put limits on them and their wealth, and see how fast they resort to, 'It's mine, you can't have it!'





Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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