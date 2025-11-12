Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories

Joe Rogan’s Dire Warning: Leftists Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Death Are Driving America Straig...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

It's been a decade since the then socialist septuagenarian Bernie Sanders hit the national spotlight running against Hillary Clinton to become the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2016. Since that time, he's been on a seemingly endless national tour. City to city, podium to podium, fist clenched, screeching at the clouds in a perpetual temper tantrum. He may have tweaked his messaging over the years, but the rage always stays the same.

Why is Bernie always so angry? Sure, he got screwed over by Hil-Dawg and the super delegates in '16, but he was already angry by then. Besides, he eventually bent the knee to Queen Cankles and even campaigned for her doomed presidential run.

It's not the millionaires; back in '16 Bernie was really pissed at the millionaires, then he became one and shifted his ire to billionaires (especially the one in the White House). 

He was mad about healthcare inequality, but he had voted to exempt himself from the rules of the poors and keep his own Cadillac plan.

To this day, the now anti-oligarch octogenarian is still crisscrossing the country in a private jet, and he's still mad as hell!

But why?

X offered some theories as to why the Marxist malcontent has an incurable case of the cranky.

Plausible, his anger management issues predate his millionaire status, but still, it's plausible.

Who can forget this red-faced meltdown when RFK Jr. called him out for taking in all that sweet campaign cash from the pharmaceutical industry?

Bernie does love his money. Maybe millionaire just isn't enough?

But what else could be at the root of his high-strung hijinx?

Could it be that away from the public eye that Bernie is just a happy-go-lucky ray of sunshine? If playing the cranky old coot is an act, then he's been in character for years. That's pretty impressive.

Could it be that after two failed runs for president, years of few people, beyond a handful of purple-haired putzes, buying into his socialist shenanigans, Bernie has become introspective? Does he not like what he sees?

We have to admit that would be kind of rough.

A long-armed, rooster-tailed alien named Bernard who's been estranged from his family.  Are you trying to make us feel bad for him?

Perhaps the most likely reason of all has more to do with plumbing than politics.

A constipated commie that can't pass or sell a movement. We may have found Occam's razor.

Whatever the answer, be it failed political aspirations or just a simple case of plugged-up plumbing, one thing is for sure.

The next time you see Bernie, it will be with a clenched fist, screeching at the clouds.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE MARXISM ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

