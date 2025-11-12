Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories

It's been a decade since the then socialist septuagenarian Bernie Sanders hit the national spotlight running against Hillary Clinton to become the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2016. Since that time, he's been on a seemingly endless national tour. City to city, podium to podium, fist clenched, screeching at the clouds in a perpetual temper tantrum. He may have tweaked his messaging over the years, but the rage always stays the same.

Why is Bernie always so angry? Sure, he got screwed over by Hil-Dawg and the super delegates in '16, but he was already angry by then. Besides, he eventually bent the knee to Queen Cankles and even campaigned for her doomed presidential run.

It's not the millionaires; back in '16 Bernie was really pissed at the millionaires, then he became one and shifted his ire to billionaires (especially the one in the White House).

He was mad about healthcare inequality, but he had voted to exempt himself from the rules of the poors and keep his own Cadillac plan.

To this day, the now anti-oligarch octogenarian is still crisscrossing the country in a private jet, and he's still mad as hell!

But why?

Why is Bernie Sanders always so angry? pic.twitter.com/Lr8cF8Ikuf — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 11, 2025

X offered some theories as to why the Marxist malcontent has an incurable case of the cranky.

Because he's losing money pic.twitter.com/UZH00dufTX — ab Martin Digital (@abMartinDigital) November 11, 2025

Plausible, his anger management issues predate his millionaire status, but still, it's plausible.

Who can forget this red-faced meltdown when RFK Jr. called him out for taking in all that sweet campaign cash from the pharmaceutical industry?

HOLY SH*T 👀



RFK Jr. has had enough of the charade, and calls out Bernie to his face about accepting millions from pharmaceutical companies.



RFK Jr. said the quiet part out loud. Pharmaceutical companies own our politicians.



And look at how badly Bernie panics.



MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/EVH7Lwp47i — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2025

Bernie does love his money. Maybe millionaire just isn't enough?

Because he can not attack millionaires anymore because he is one. He can only attack billionaires now. pic.twitter.com/vijCvSp4f5 — Happiness (@OnTheBrightOne) November 11, 2025

But what else could be at the root of his high-strung hijinx?

I believe it's in the socialist handbook that happiness is a product of the bourgeoisie, thus anger and discontent is the only acceptable option to show the public — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) November 11, 2025

It's all an act ... Bernie Sanders is a very successful grifter — Len Lisacchi (@pumpsiesgrtrout) November 11, 2025

It’s part of his schtick. He’s a angry socialist, don’t you know 🙄 — Chuck Greer (@ChuckGreer6) November 11, 2025

Could it be that away from the public eye that Bernie is just a happy-go-lucky ray of sunshine? If playing the cranky old coot is an act, then he's been in character for years. That's pretty impressive.

Because he's not satisfied with three homes and thinks he deserves more. Because under socialism, some comrades are more equal than others. pic.twitter.com/CpHT4CdVW9 — freedom liberty (@GaltRand13) November 11, 2025

He doesn't like it when people take his hands out of their pockets... pic.twitter.com/Hl4lyrO49N — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) November 11, 2025

Could it be that after two failed runs for president, years of few people, beyond a handful of purple-haired putzes, buying into his socialist shenanigans, Bernie has become introspective? Does he not like what he sees?

These are the followers of Bernie. None of them look happy either. Ugly, insane, disturbed, goofy but not happy. pic.twitter.com/dZjdEBapFt — Jon Jerret (@Spookey2th) November 11, 2025

If you woke up everyday to look into the mirror & see this, would you not be angry too??? pic.twitter.com/BWd48AUNSd — Wings*of*a*Prayer (@_WingsofaPrayer) November 11, 2025

We have to admit that would be kind of rough.

Well, his name is Bernard for one. — JB 🇺🇸 (@DollarTreeTrump) November 11, 2025

Top five reasons:

5. His arms are too long for his body

4. He's actually ET and home didn't answer when he called

3. That rooster tail is impossible to grease down

2. His name is "Bernard"....enough said

1. He can't afford the name brand Depends after those USAID cuts. https://t.co/f1IFl4OU8R — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 11, 2025

A long-armed, rooster-tailed alien named Bernard who's been estranged from his family. Are you trying to make us feel bad for him?

Perhaps the most likely reason of all has more to do with plumbing than politics.

Diet.. I think he is infinitely constipated. — arthur (@ArthurLyma33127) November 11, 2025

He didn’t drink his prune juice this morning. pic.twitter.com/z9m8VQwNhF — Mike “The Jeep Guy” Watkins (@XJ_Country) November 11, 2025

A constipated commie that can't pass or sell a movement. We may have found Occam's razor.

Whatever the answer, be it failed political aspirations or just a simple case of plugged-up plumbing, one thing is for sure.

The next time you see Bernie, it will be with a clenched fist, screeching at the clouds.

