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The Hateful Eight: Musk's Money Milestone May Have His ‘Biggest Fans’ Seeking Trillionaire Aftercare

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:28 AM on June 13, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Several Democrats are not thrilled that Elon Musk is the world’s first trillionaire. Being leftists, they want to confiscate Musk’s wealth to redistribute to the masses. We’re kidding; they’ll keep most of it for themselves. To celebrate Musk’s momentous monetary milestone, Twitchy fave MAZE has compiled a short video of the innovator’s most adoring fans.

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Here it is. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Um, they’re not talking out of their mouths, but an entirely different orifice.

Posters have a much better descriptive word for these ‘fans.’

If anything, these fools have kept people down.

One poster wonders how these eight moronic malcontents are taking Musk’s new trillionaire status.

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We hope Musk sees the video and shares it with all of X. For giggles, we hope he tags all eight of his ‘biggest fans.’

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH JOY REID

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