The Hateful Eight: Musk's Money Milestone May Have His ‘Biggest Fans’ Seeking Trillionaire Aftercare

Several Democrats are not thrilled that Elon Musk is the world’s first trillionaire. Being leftists, they want to confiscate Musk’s wealth to redistribute to the masses. We’re kidding; they’ll keep most of it for themselves. To celebrate Musk’s momentous monetary milestone, Twitchy fave MAZE has compiled a short video of the innovator’s most adoring fans.

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Here it is. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Congratulations Elon Musk on becoming a trillionaire.



Here's a message from some of your biggest fans. 😜🤣



(Delusional malcontents) pic.twitter.com/lvdTBiyDOS — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 12, 2026

Might wanna grab a face mask before scrolling this one, folks. Not for COVID — just the halitosis coming off these eight professional mouth-breathers. Maybe throw in a breath mint while you’re at it. pic.twitter.com/1WHpZtzUYn — AJ Nienhusser (@AJButtofucco) June 12, 2026

Um, they’re not talking out of their mouths, but an entirely different orifice.

Posters have a much better descriptive word for these ‘fans.’

Eight morons. — Jen X🗽 (@jenrenee) June 12, 2026

I could have made like 20 of these. So many morons. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 12, 2026

Eight morons in one tweet. How many of them had anything to do with building @spacex, @tesla, @neuralink, @starlink...and transformed @twitter into @X -- the world's single most important free-speech platform. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) June 12, 2026

Not a single one has lifted poor people out of poverty except themselves. @elonmusk has. — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) June 12, 2026

If anything, these fools have kept people down.

One poster wonders how these eight moronic malcontents are taking Musk’s new trillionaire status.

Lol...Can you imagine how these dullards are dealing with the news of Elon now being the first Trillionaire. I wonder if they scream in their pillows at night? — Grant (@GrantHachen) June 12, 2026

You know you're on the right track when all the wrong people hate you.

My favorite is AOC telling us Elon is dumb. — BWF (@BurtonFowles) June 12, 2026

How Elon feels about his haters!!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F1H7BdI5hj — PublicServantClowns (@PubServantClown) June 12, 2026

I hope they play this clip at some of the spacex parties tonight for comic relief bcos the people that know Elon (or just normal logical people) will laugh their asses off at these deranged nutcases — Jeff Lutz 🔋 (@thejefflutz) June 12, 2026

Would be best Clown show of all humanity!👏👏👏 — FunCajun49 (@FunCajun49) June 12, 2026

We hope Musk sees the video and shares it with all of X. For giggles, we hope he tags all eight of his ‘biggest fans.’

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