Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says 'It Is a Death Sentence' to Deport Anyone to Haiti

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley was lobbying hard to keep "Temporary" Protected Status for Haitians permanent. "SCOTUS must uphold the law and preserve these protections for our neighbors," she posted. The House held a vote on it on Wednesday afternoon, and it passed, 219-209, with six Republicans, including Dignity Act author Maria Salazar, voting with Democrats.

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Following the vote, Pressley took to the microphone and asserted that deporting anyone to Haiti right now would be "a death sentence." Um, ma'am, we were assured back in 2018, when President Trump asked, "Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?" that Haiti was anything but. All the celebs broke out their "Haiti Is Already Great" T-shirts. See? Here are Bill Maher, Susan Sarandon, and Conan O'Brien, who famously broadcast his show from a luxury resort in Haiti.

It's a death sentence.

Rep. Pressley: "It is a death sentence" to be sending Haitians back to Haiti pic.twitter.com/V55V2oECbD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 15, 2026

It just might be:

4 Haitians killed by other Haitians in Haiti and somehow it’s white people’s fault https://t.co/RyT7DVN1OO — Shaniqua Posting Delusions (@DeIudedShaniqwa) April 9, 2026

Yeah, Haiti is already great.

Weird how this logic never applies to bringing a bunch of Haitians here — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 15, 2026

Pressley's timing isn't the best, seeing as a Haitian illegal alien recently bludgeoned a gas station clerk to death with a hammer. He was caught and released at the border during the Biden administration, ordered deported in 2022, but shielded from deportation thanks to the Biden administration granting him Temporary Protected Status.

I thought the Clinton Foundation fixed Haiti? — Beau (@Capacitor1776) April 15, 2026

Wait aren't the Dems the ones who were offended when countries like Haiti were called shithole counties? — Mijo America (@mikerockiu) April 15, 2026

Weird, we were told Haiti is a beautiful country. — Brian (with an i) (@bst6031) April 15, 2026

So let them loose in American communities. Makes sense. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) April 15, 2026

I think all of these politicians should go to Haiti and fix the country up for them. — carapooh (@cara_pooh) April 15, 2026

Cool so she should go there and fix it for them so it’s nicer when they get the fuck out of our country — billiamz 🇺🇸 (@billiamz15) April 15, 2026

“It is a death sentence" to be sending Haitians back to Haiti because it’s filled with Haitians. — Jamie (@Jamie83107302) April 15, 2026

It’s also a death sentence for American citizens apparently. — Norm (@Snafu_Norm) April 15, 2026

So keep these illegals in our country? Democrats are truly the enemy of America. So you rather keep these illegal Haitians in our country and risk injury or death to American citizens than deport them back to their own country?



Sick — Dante Henderson (@DanteHendo4188) April 15, 2026

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But isn't America a racist hellscape? Is that what we want for immigrants? — SP Unkillable (@KeystoneSP) April 15, 2026

Not our problem. Stop the hyperbole. They need to straighten their own country out. — Ken Ken (@Kens_Rant) April 15, 2026

How did Haiti get that way? Don't you think Haitians made it a dangerous sh*thole and will do the same to any place they live? — DeAndre Jamal (@Akito__Tenkawa) April 15, 2026

SOLD! — Dr. Vinny Boombatz MD (@VinnyBoombatzMD) April 15, 2026

Can we just forget all of the pearl-clutching and admit that Trump was right about Haiti?

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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