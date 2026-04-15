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Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says 'It Is a Death Sentence' to Deport Anyone to Haiti

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 15, 2026
CBS

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley was lobbying hard to keep "Temporary" Protected Status for Haitians permanent. "SCOTUS must uphold the law and preserve these protections for our neighbors," she posted. The House held a vote on it on Wednesday afternoon, and it passed, 219-209, with six Republicans, including Dignity Act author Maria Salazar, voting with Democrats.

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Following the vote, Pressley took to the microphone and asserted that deporting anyone to Haiti right now would be "a death sentence." Um, ma'am, we were assured back in 2018, when President Trump asked, "Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?" that Haiti was anything but. All the celebs broke out their "Haiti Is Already Great" T-shirts. See? Here are Bill Maher, Susan Sarandon, and Conan O'Brien, who famously broadcast his show from a luxury resort in Haiti.

It's a death sentence.

It just might be:

Yeah, Haiti is already great. 

Pressley's timing isn't the best, seeing as a Haitian illegal alien recently bludgeoned a gas station clerk to death with a hammer. He was caught and released at the border during the Biden administration, ordered deported in 2022, but shielded from deportation thanks to the Biden administration granting him Temporary Protected Status.

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Can we just forget all of the pearl-clutching and admit that Trump was right about Haiti?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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AYANNA PRESSLEY CONGRESS HAITI ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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