Pressley’s Hypocrisy: Fights to Make 'Temp' Protected Status Permanent for Haitians Yet Trashes the US

Ayanna Pressley filed an amicus brief to stop President Trump from ending temporary protections for people from Haiti, Venezuela and other countries. She hates America and talks about how awful it is, but she wants to ensure all these people can stay here? How strange.
Trump's attempts to end TPS for Haiti, Venezuela, Syria, and other nations in crisis is cruel, unlawful, & life-threatening.— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) April 14, 2026
That's why we’re using every tool to push back—in Congress and the courts.
SCOTUS must uphold the law and preserve these protections for our neighbors. https://t.co/gqFWyBk0xX
Why is Pressley so cruel? Why does she want to keep these people in America when it's such a hell hole? What an ogre!
Isn’t it amazing how these people insist America is a force for oppression, yet they still want everyone to come here? https://t.co/tlT1dR6Yxz— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 15, 2026
Ending a temporary program is unlawful and cruel?— Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 15, 2026
So what you’re saying is the program is not intended to be temporary at all but rather just a permanent program. https://t.co/JoKg9njZzw
So, it's lawful for one President to begin the program (as Biden did), but it's unlawful for the next President to stop it?
Hoping & praying TPS for all of those people ends ASAP! https://t.co/XFiknGZK7F— Tameshia (@MeshiaG1) April 15, 2026
Deport all of them !! https://t.co/v4d3qcqPem— Hale❤️♡💙🇺🇸 (@Hale46036H) April 15, 2026
It's time. Those people are welcome to get in line and wait for the right to immigrate like everyone else, but they shouldn't get to jump the line just because Biden had dementia and people took advantage of that.
Y’all are really, really gross.— PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) April 14, 2026
Your love for aliens over all else is disgusting and should disqualify you from “representing” in congress.
They care nothing about American citizens. All they care about is importing voters because they know the people here don't want to vote for them any longer.
The first word in TPS is TEMPORARY!— SirWinston (@SirWinston85) April 15, 2026
We are not a dumping ground for 3rd world nations.
Has this woman ever stood up for black American issues? Her whole premise is being an advocate for illegal immigrants.— Tekspecz (@Tekspecz) April 14, 2026
Say it together: Leftists hate America and all things that make it great.
April 14, 2026
April 14, 2026
The lack of vetting is the problem, nothing cruel about it.— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 15, 2026
They were absolutely not vetted at all and that's most of the problem.
The only “tools” you have are corrupt activist judges appointed by Obama and Biden.— Boyd Crowder (@TTNSSE) April 15, 2026
The T stands for temporary and all of it should end. Have an earthquake? Don’t come here or go anywhere else. Clean up and rebuild your home.— Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) April 15, 2026
People need to rebuild their own homes. American politicians need to focus on caring for American citizens.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member