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Pressley’s Hypocrisy: Fights to Make 'Temp' Protected Status Permanent for Haitians Yet Trashes the US

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ayanna Pressley filed an amicus brief to stop President Trump from ending temporary protections for people from Haiti, Venezuela and other countries. She hates America and talks about how awful it is, but she wants to ensure all these people can stay here? How strange.

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Why is Pressley so cruel? Why does she want to keep these people in America when it's such a hell hole? What an ogre!

So, it's lawful for one President to begin the program (as Biden did), but it's unlawful for the next President to stop it? 

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It's time. Those people are welcome to get in line and wait for the right to immigrate like everyone else, but they shouldn't get to jump the line just because Biden had dementia and people took advantage of that.

They care nothing about American citizens. All they care about is importing voters because they know the people here don't want to vote for them any longer.

Say it together: Leftists hate America and all things that make it great.

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They were absolutely not vetted at all and that's most of the problem. 

People need to rebuild their own homes. American politicians need to focus on caring for American citizens.

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AYANNA PRESSLEY DONALD TRUMP HAITI ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT SYRIA

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