Pressley’s Hypocrisy: Fights to Make 'Temp' Protected Status Permanent for Haitians Yet Trashes the US

Ayanna Pressley filed an amicus brief to stop President Trump from ending temporary protections for people from Haiti, Venezuela and other countries. She hates America and talks about how awful it is, but she wants to ensure all these people can stay here? How strange.

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Trump's attempts to end TPS for Haiti, Venezuela, Syria, and other nations in crisis is cruel, unlawful, & life-threatening.



That's why we’re using every tool to push back—in Congress and the courts.



SCOTUS must uphold the law and preserve these protections for our neighbors. https://t.co/gqFWyBk0xX — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) April 14, 2026

Why is Pressley so cruel? Why does she want to keep these people in America when it's such a hell hole? What an ogre!

Isn’t it amazing how these people insist America is a force for oppression, yet they still want everyone to come here? https://t.co/tlT1dR6Yxz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 15, 2026

Ending a temporary program is unlawful and cruel?



So what you’re saying is the program is not intended to be temporary at all but rather just a permanent program. https://t.co/JoKg9njZzw — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 15, 2026

So, it's lawful for one President to begin the program (as Biden did), but it's unlawful for the next President to stop it?

Hoping & praying TPS for all of those people ends ASAP! https://t.co/XFiknGZK7F — Tameshia (@MeshiaG1) April 15, 2026

It's time. Those people are welcome to get in line and wait for the right to immigrate like everyone else, but they shouldn't get to jump the line just because Biden had dementia and people took advantage of that.

Y’all are really, really gross.

Your love for aliens over all else is disgusting and should disqualify you from “representing” in congress. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) April 14, 2026

They care nothing about American citizens. All they care about is importing voters because they know the people here don't want to vote for them any longer.

The first word in TPS is TEMPORARY!



We are not a dumping ground for 3rd world nations. — SirWinston (@SirWinston85) April 15, 2026

Has this woman ever stood up for black American issues? Her whole premise is being an advocate for illegal immigrants. — Tekspecz (@Tekspecz) April 14, 2026

Say it together: Leftists hate America and all things that make it great.

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The lack of vetting is the problem, nothing cruel about it. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 15, 2026

They were absolutely not vetted at all and that's most of the problem.

The only “tools” you have are corrupt activist judges appointed by Obama and Biden. — Boyd Crowder (@TTNSSE) April 15, 2026

The T stands for temporary and all of it should end. Have an earthquake? Don’t come here or go anywhere else. Clean up and rebuild your home. — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) April 15, 2026

People need to rebuild their own homes. American politicians need to focus on caring for American citizens.

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