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Beyoncé and Jim-C: James Comey Says He Once Sang the Diva’s ‘Sandcastles’ During an FBI Briefing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:28 AM on March 16, 2026
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Former FBI Director James Comey continues fangirling over female pop stars. For a 65-year-old man, his musical tastes seem more in line with a 15-year-old girl. On Sunday, Comey posted a cringeworthy video to his Substack channel detailing his love of Beyoncé and the time he sang her lyrics during an FBI briefing.

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Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

Sometimes it’s hard to believe Comey is real.

This is the Beyoncé song he referred to. (WATCH)

We bet he listens to this through his earbuds when he walks on the beach.

Comey earlier revealed that he’s a big Taylor Swift fan, too. He refers to himself as a ‘Swiftie.’ (WATCH)

We’d bet good money that Comey heads up a secret Beyoncé fan club online.

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Many commenters believe Comey was using his Substack video to send coded messages.

Our gaydar was certainly triggered, but we’re not sure there’s a secret message here.

The next poster says what the vast majority of us are saying to ourselves right now.

Don’t forget corrupt and creepy, too.

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Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary Loss, Blames ‘Misinformation’ Warren Squire
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