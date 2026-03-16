Beyoncé and Jim-C: James Comey Says He Once Sang the Diva’s ‘Sandcastles’ During an FBI Briefing

Former FBI Director James Comey continues fangirling over female pop stars. For a 65-year-old man, his musical tastes seem more in line with a 15-year-old girl. On Sunday, Comey posted a cringeworthy video to his Substack channel detailing his love of Beyoncé and the time he sang her lyrics during an FBI briefing.

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Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

NEW: Former FBI Director James Comey says he once started singing Beyoncé's song 'Sandcastles' in a crowded room while being briefed on an important operation.



"The briefer started by saying the operation was codenamed Sandcastles..."



"So I said, 'Oh, like the Beyonce… pic.twitter.com/rrtS6miy7z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2026

The only thing more cringe than that story must have been to have been in that room when he was singing — Erik Wedin (@Aktivarum) March 15, 2026

Hard to tell what’s satire anymore in politics. 🤷‍♂️ — Crypto Mind (@cryptomindd1) March 15, 2026

Sometimes it’s hard to believe Comey is real.

This is the Beyoncé song he referred to. (WATCH)

We bet he listens to this through his earbuds when he walks on the beach.

Comey earlier revealed that he’s a big Taylor Swift fan, too. He refers to himself as a ‘Swiftie.’ (WATCH)

OMG. This might be the creepiest video in the history of social media!

Listen to James Comey talking about his weird obsession with Taylor Swift followed by an even weirder discussion of his hatred for MAGA.



This is what a completely broken man looks and sounds like! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Be8Sr86gxI — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 17, 2025

How many men know the name of Beyoncé songs?? I cannot name a single one — The Hamburglar 🍔 (@thehamburglar33) March 15, 2026

We’d bet good money that Comey heads up a secret Beyoncé fan club online.

Many commenters believe Comey was using his Substack video to send coded messages.

This is so random for this guy to say that it feels like a coded message — Vitamvivere (@Vitamvivere) March 15, 2026

He’s sending coded messages to other co conspirators — Kevin Diescher (@kevindiescher) March 15, 2026

This is all code so others know what his plans are since he can't openly communicate with them — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) March 15, 2026

Tradecraft. He’s sending a message to his deep state protectors. — Marlon Christof (@Marlonchristof) March 16, 2026

Our gaydar was certainly triggered, but we’re not sure there’s a secret message here.

The next poster says what the vast majority of us are saying to ourselves right now.

It still blows my mind that this guy was the head of the FBI. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2026

What a bizarre human being 😂 — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) March 15, 2026

Don’t forget corrupt and creepy, too.

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