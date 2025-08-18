WTAF Is THIS? James Comey's Bizarre, Even Creepy Taylor Swift Video Gives X the Heebie Jeebies (Watch)

Middle-aged (old?) men should not record themselves wearing a suit talking about Taylor Swift ... ever. There should be an unwritten rule that prevents this from happening again. We don't know what James Comey was thinking here, and why he overshared about his COVID, but here we are.

Advertisement

Comey creeped out all of X, and considering this IS X we're talking about, that's no small feat.

If you have not witnessed what will likely be called 'THE COMEY VIDEO,' you can watch it here. Full disclosure, this editor got weirded out and couldn't make it all the way through:

I will repeat what I have said many times: there is something fundamentally off about Comey.pic.twitter.com/ax9ZRKkw8b — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 17, 2025

Whatever is going on with Comey, he continues to make some questionable decisions regarding his own behavior.

This is even worse than his shell episode.

Why would a grown man record himself talking about how much he likes Taylor Swift?! MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.

Yes. Also, if he's signaling, I guess they like Taylor Swift. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 17, 2025

Maybe?

He is SO creepy. pic.twitter.com/C9Yg6jgaky — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 18, 2025

Please let this be AI. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) August 18, 2025

Sadly, it's not.

Why does It look like he’s been crying? — Loren Smith (@LoRay_Smith) August 18, 2025

Because he just loves Taylor Swift SO MUCH.

Dude is a freaking lunatic — Jokes On Us (@JayInThe916) August 17, 2025

No offense to any freaking lunatics who may be reading this right now.

Somebody needs to check his computer...... — WanderAway (@WandaGayle5) August 17, 2025

*cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

BOOYAH! Jillian Michaels Takes on Horde of Woke Racist Mouth-Breathers Attacking Her for Knowing HISTORY

FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO Very... WRONG

Marina Medvin Busts Lamestream Media Pushing ANOTHER Fake Starving Gazan Hoax (This One Is REALLY Bad)

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid

Wonder if Randi Weingarten Knows Her Beliefs Around School Choice Align With the Nazis (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.