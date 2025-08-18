MSNBC Undergoing 'Lamest Rebrand Since 'Lean Forward' (the New Logo's Already Getting Mock...
WTAF Is THIS? James Comey's Bizarre, Even Creepy Taylor Swift Video Gives X the Heebie Jeebies (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on August 18, 2025
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Middle-aged (old?) men should not record themselves wearing a suit talking about Taylor Swift ... ever. There should be an unwritten rule that prevents this from happening again. We don't know what James Comey was thinking here, and why he overshared about his COVID, but here we are.

Comey creeped out all of X, and considering this IS X we're talking about, that's no small feat.

If you have not witnessed what will likely be called 'THE COMEY VIDEO,' you can watch it here. Full disclosure, this editor got weirded out and couldn't make it all the way through:

Whatever is going on with Comey, he continues to make some questionable decisions regarding his own behavior.

This is even worse than his shell episode.

Why would a grown man record himself talking about how much he likes Taylor Swift?! MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.

Maybe?

Sadly, it's not.

Because he just loves Taylor Swift SO MUCH.

FuzzyChimp
No offense to any freaking lunatics who may be reading this right now.

*cough cough*

============================================================

