Marina Medvin Busts Lamestream Media Pushing ANOTHER Fake Starving Gazan Hoax (This One Is REALLY Bad)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on August 17, 2025
ImgFlip

Conservative firebrand Marina Medvin dismantled yet another mainstream media myth, exposing how the BBC's heartstring-tugging headline about a 'malnourished Gazan woman' dying in Italy conveniently skips the bombshell details: she was battling leukemia and a genetic condition that blocked nutrient absorption, and Israel didn't just stand by—they orchestrated her urgent evacuation for top-notch treatment.

Yes, Israel tried to SAVE HER.

Crazy how our pals on the Left, in the Democratic Party, and the mainstream media (same difference, really) always leave out key details that debunk their anti-Israel narrative. Almost as if they have some ulterior motives here.

Hrm. What could they be?

Debunking the mainstream media's narrative on what is going on between Gaza and Israel is truly a full-time job, and luckily, Medvin is tireless in her efforts to make sure the world knows the TRUTH.

Notice how Israel wanted to evacuate this poor woman earlier ... but sure, they're the bad guys. They're the villains.

Not the monsters who used and exploited her for their agenda and narrative.

Sam J.
Anything to make Israel the bad guy ... 

