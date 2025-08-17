Marina Medvin Busts Lamestream Media Pushing ANOTHER Fake Starving Gazan Hoax (This One Is REALLY Bad)

Conservative firebrand Marina Medvin dismantled yet another mainstream media myth, exposing how the BBC's heartstring-tugging headline about a 'malnourished Gazan woman' dying in Italy conveniently skips the bombshell details: she was battling leukemia and a genetic condition that blocked nutrient absorption, and Israel didn't just stand by—they orchestrated her urgent evacuation for top-notch treatment.

Advertisement

Yes, Israel tried to SAVE HER.

Crazy how our pals on the Left, in the Democratic Party, and the mainstream media (same difference, really) always leave out key details that debunk their anti-Israel narrative. Almost as if they have some ulterior motives here.

Hrm. What could they be?

Mainstream media is once again pushing a fake starving Gazan narrative. This time the woman had leukemia and a genetic condition that hindered her from absorbing nutrients.



Not only did Israel not starve her but Israel facilitated her evacuation to Italy for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/1J7V2JgciG — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 17, 2025

Debunking the mainstream media's narrative on what is going on between Gaza and Israel is truly a full-time job, and luckily, Medvin is tireless in her efforts to make sure the world knows the TRUTH.

Notice how Israel wanted to evacuate this poor woman earlier ... but sure, they're the bad guys. They're the villains.

Not the monsters who used and exploited her for their agenda and narrative.

They will stop at nothing. — Peninnah Bloom (@PenninahBloom) August 17, 2025

Anything to make Israel the bad guy ...

============================================================

Related:

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid

Wonder if Randi Weingarten Knows Her Beliefs Around School Choice Align With the Nazis (Watch)

Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of ALL TIME' (Watch)

Bro, Just Take the L! Aaron Rupar Mocking Trump's Endurance Results in the Backfire to End ALL Backfires

YIKES! Why Are Dem Men SO Awful?! Eric Swalwell's Sexist, RACIST Rant About Kristi Noem's Housing a DOOZY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.