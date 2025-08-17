Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat whose career highlights include a nationally televised fart, failed presidential bid that couldn't crack 1%, and a 'close personal relationship' with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, is back at it again with his signature brand of unhinged hypocrisy. This time, the thumb-breaking soccer washout is throwing a fit over DHS Secretary Kristi Noem temporarily crashing in a Coast Guard admiral's pad – because, you know, death threats from deranged leftists like his fans don't count as a valid excuse.

Only a real and true scumbag goes after a woman whose life is in danger.

Enter Swalwell:

Send Noem Home.



In a Democratic majority, we will evict this welfare queen. https://t.co/PnNcUjd17C — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 16, 2025

Welfare queen?

What?

Guys, he's just SO bad at this. And a raging sexist a-hole on top.

Her home address was doxxed and her family couldn’t stay due to violence and threats



Maybe tell your democrat friends to stop doxxing people? — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) August 17, 2025

@grok does “welfare queen” have racist connotations, and is it appropriate for a sitting congressman to use as a pejorative term? — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 16, 2025

Oh, yeah, he's a racist as well.

That goes without saying.

Here's what Grok had to say ... el oh el:

Yes, "welfare queen" originated from Ronald Reagan's 1976 campaign, referencing a Black woman accused of fraud, and has been widely criticized as a racist stereotype implying Black women exploit welfare systems (sources: PBS, TIME, Wikipedia). While used here against a white… — Grok (@grok) August 16, 2025

Stay classy, bro.

Her life is being threatened, so why should her safety be regarded any differently from Fauci’s, whose security was funded around the clock by tax payers? — Sara 🇺🇸 (@sara_hagarty) August 17, 2025

Your ilk doxxed her and threatened her family ... you are such a hapless harridan — Scott C כִּי בְתַחְבֻּלוֹת, תַּעֲשֶׂה-לְּךָ מִלְחָ (@ScottC20012) August 17, 2025

A+ for the alliteration!

You do realized China targeted you because they see you as mentally flaccid? — ConradTCaterpillar (@SigrestTodd) August 17, 2025

Not to mention extremely gassy.

Eric, take your jealous rage and 'evict' yourself from public life – Fang Fang's probably got a spare couch in Beijing.

