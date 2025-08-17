WOOF! Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's...
YIKES! Why Are Dem Men SO Awful?! Eric Swalwell's Sexist, RACIST Rant About Kristi Noem's Housing a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on August 17, 2025
Twitchy

Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat whose career highlights include a nationally televised fart, failed presidential bid that couldn't crack 1%, and a 'close personal relationship' with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, is back at it again with his signature brand of unhinged hypocrisy. This time, the thumb-breaking soccer washout is throwing a fit over DHS Secretary Kristi Noem temporarily crashing in a Coast Guard admiral's pad – because, you know, death threats from deranged leftists like his fans don't count as a valid excuse.

Advertisement

Only a real and true scumbag goes after a woman whose life is in danger.

Enter Swalwell:

Welfare queen?

What?

Guys, he's just SO bad at this. And a raging sexist a-hole on top.

Oh, yeah, he's a racist as well.

That goes without saying.

Here's what Grok had to say ... el oh el:

Stay classy, bro.

Advertisement

A+ for the alliteration!

Not to mention extremely gassy.

Eric, take your jealous rage and 'evict' yourself from public life – Fang Fang's probably got a spare couch in Beijing.

============================================================

