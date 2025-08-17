HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who Doxxed His Family

Some unhinged, evil, vile, violent, dangerous, douchebag of a troll just doxxed Tim Burchett and his family. We can share this screenshot of the incident because Burchett was smart enough to blur out the actual doxx.

Oh, and if this loser thought they'd intimidate Burchett, they have another think coming.

This is why my colleagues and I are weary of advertising public forums. Thanks to your carelessness, my family is in danger. You better believe I’ll be packing extra heat tonight, and now that local, state, and federal authorities have been notified, I’ll be speaking to my… pic.twitter.com/imACvc7kfr — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 16, 2025

His post continues:

I’ll be speaking to my attorney shortly.

It's time to hold these people accountable. We've allowed them to go on threatening and harassing people on the Right because, for some reason, we're convinced we always have to be the adult in the room.

This time, we suppose being the adult in the room means holding this crap person accountable.

Let's go.

Congressman Tim Burchett has been doxxed by some lunatic who thinks he lives in too nice of a house



He makes $174k a year



His wife is a successful business exec



He was a real estate entrepreneur for years earlier in life



This seething hatred from the left is out of control https://t.co/07EkY1mWeu — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 17, 2025

Their seething hatred is fueled by people like AOC, Jasmine Crockett, and, of course, the mainstream media.

She deactivated her acct. Perhaps @elonmusk can help track her down. pic.twitter.com/jQIdMk40uP — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 16, 2025

Oh, look. She ran. Or he did. Who knows? We imagine they're busy crapping their pants and playing the victim.

Either way, we hope they find them.

Democrats are crazy Tim. Be safe brother, we need you. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 16, 2025

If they're trying to shut Burchett up (and down), he's over the target.

Get 'em, sir.

