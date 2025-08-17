Double DOG Dare Them! What the NYT Just Admitted About the 'Redistricting Wars'...
HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who Doxxed His Family

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Some unhinged, evil, vile, violent, dangerous, douchebag of a troll just doxxed Tim Burchett and his family. We can share this screenshot of the incident because Burchett was smart enough to blur out the actual doxx.

Advertisement

Oh, and if this loser thought they'd intimidate Burchett, they have another think coming.

His post continues:

I’ll be speaking to my attorney shortly.

It's time to hold these people accountable. We've allowed them to go on threatening and harassing people on the Right because, for some reason, we're convinced we always have to be the adult in the room.

This time, we suppose being the adult in the room means holding this crap person accountable.

Let's go.

Their seething hatred is fueled by people like AOC, Jasmine Crockett, and, of course, the mainstream media.

Oh, look. She ran. Or he did. Who knows? We imagine they're busy crapping their pants and playing the victim.

Either way, we hope they find them.

If they're trying to shut Burchett up (and down), he's over the target.

Get 'em, sir.

============================================================

