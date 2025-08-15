VIP
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on CNN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

CNN invited Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger to debate on their network sometime in September.

Winsome accepted, even though we all know CNN is anything but Republican-friendly.

Oddly enough, Spanberger has declined the invitation and is refusing to debate Winsome.

Yeah, we made the same face, mainly because Spanberger would tell people NOT to vote for Spanberger if what she once said about candidates who refuse to debate was true.

Watch. This:

The music behind this. So BRILLIANT.

Like Terry McAuliffe, Spanberger is doing herself no favors. Let's hope this continues until election day.

Exactly. She literally told people not to vote for her.

They should listen.

If you spend any time watching Spanberger, you can't help but notice she never seems to know what to do with her hands.

