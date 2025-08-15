Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on CNN (Watch)

CNN invited Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger to debate on their network sometime in September.

Winsome accepted, even though we all know CNN is anything but Republican-friendly.

Oddly enough, Spanberger has declined the invitation and is refusing to debate Winsome.

Yeah, we made the same face, mainly because Spanberger would tell people NOT to vote for Spanberger if what she once said about candidates who refuse to debate was true.

Watch. This:

The music behind this. So BRILLIANT.

Praying that Virginia doesn’t fall for this Scamberger — Senoritajz 🇺🇸🌞🇺🇸 (@senoritajz) August 15, 2025

Like Terry McAuliffe, Spanberger is doing herself no favors. Let's hope this continues until election day.

She's right, don't vote for someone who won't debate. Candidates owe it to the people. (In Abby's own words) — Swamp Fyxe 🦊 (@DC_SwampFyxe) August 15, 2025

Exactly. She literally told people not to vote for her.

They should listen.

~ what's up with her hands? ~ — wmcgurn (@wmcgurn1959) August 15, 2025

If you spend any time watching Spanberger, you can't help but notice she never seems to know what to do with her hands.

CNN needs to offer you a town hall at the very least and have questions from your audience. You are a professional person applying for the job of Governor and your voters want your equal time to hear your ideas. — Patriot Pat (@pat34063) August 15, 2025

Oooh, excellent point. They'd offer Spanberger that opportunity if Winsome bailed ... we're not holding our breath that they'll do the same for Winsome.

