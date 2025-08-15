Gavin Newsom's Reaction to 'Trump Gift' He Received in the Mail is VERY TELLING (and Hilarious) - WATCH

Gavin Newsom just accidentally served up a side of pure, unadulterated comedy gold with his latest meltdown over... wait for it... a Trump 2028 hat.

Yes, you read that right. A hat. Sent in the mail. To Newsom.

Ouch, our sides:

NEWSOM: "Trump will be running for a third term. Mark my word."



"I received, in the mail, a 'Trump 2028' hat."



"These guys are not screwing around." 😂 pic.twitter.com/pkiCeadEz4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2025

MARK HIS WORDS.

What's next? Is he going to tell us we'll RUE THE DAY?!

HAHAHAHAHAHA — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 15, 2025

Seriously.

It's time for me to confess, I sent him the hat — I probably hurt your feelings (@Truth_u_need) August 15, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I called it last week, lolhttps://t.co/X3qjF2rV4S — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) August 14, 2025

Almost too easy.

Dawning on Gavin he will never be President. — Janice Hickey (@Hickey2023) August 15, 2025

That's awesome.

Look, Gavin, if a hat in the mail is all it takes to send you into a tizzy about Trump running for a third term, maybe it's time to rethink your strategy.

Just sayin'.

This isn't just funny—it's a perfect encapsulation of why so many Americans are fed up with D.C.'s drama queens.'These guys aren't screwing around?' More like 'These guys are screwing with your head, Gavin.'

