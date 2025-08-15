Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hat...
She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own...
Jonathan Turley Shreds Former Obama NSC Officials Op-Ed Hoping the Military Would Stand...
Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths...
Leftist, Elitist DBag D.C. AG Brian Schwalb Suing Trump to Make Sure D.C....
Mamdani Chic
Barack Obama Praises Texas Dems 'for the Work That They've Done' By Fleeing...
Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK...
VIP
Hot Take of the Day: Hunter Biden Has Just What the Dem Party...
Bakari Sellers’ Trump Derangement Syndrome Blinds Him to Six Global Peace Deals Brokered...
Jasmine Who? Rev. Al Sharpton’s Name Blunder Steals the Show at Crockett’s Racist...
Elle Emhoff’s Climate Tantrum: Kamala’s Privileged Stepkid Wails Again
Word Salad with Vodka Dressing: An Incoherent Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Know Why National...
VIP
Threats, Lies, and Edits Galore! TDS-Stricken Eric Swalwell Drops Video Promise of Trump...

Gavin Newsom's Reaction to 'Trump Gift' He Received in the Mail is VERY TELLING (and Hilarious) - WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gavin Newsom just accidentally served up a side of pure, unadulterated comedy gold with his latest meltdown over... wait for it... a Trump 2028 hat. 

Yes, you read that right. A hat. Sent in the mail. To Newsom. 

Advertisement

Ouch, our sides:

MARK HIS WORDS.

What's next? Is he going to tell us we'll RUE THE DAY?!

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Almost too easy.

That's awesome.

Look, Gavin, if a hat in the mail is all it takes to send you into a tizzy about Trump running for a third term, maybe it's time to rethink your strategy. 

Recommended

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just sayin'.

This isn't just funny—it's a perfect encapsulation of why so many Americans are fed up with D.C.'s drama queens.'These guys aren't screwing around?' More like 'These guys are screwing with your head, Gavin.'

============================================================

Related:

Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK LOL-Worthy, Self-Owning BS

Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to Hide the Crime (Thread)

BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been Trying to Hide

New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who Think They Can Harm Officers -Watch

Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths and Polling Places
Warren Squire
Jonathan Turley Shreds Former Obama NSC Officials Op-Ed Hoping the Military Would Stand Up to Trump
Doug P.
Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK LOL-Worthy, Self-Owning BS
Sam J.
Leftist, Elitist DBag D.C. AG Brian Schwalb Suing Trump to Make Sure D.C. Stays a Crime-Infested Craphole
Sam J.
David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement