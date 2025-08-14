Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)

Trending on X can be a good thing.

It can also be a bad thing.

Especially if you're a Leftist who was recently on Fox News and got whooped for claiming Trump doesn't care about the police, like Marie Harf. It's amazing to us that anyone thinks everyday Americans are going to buy into the failed and debunked narrative that any police officers died at the Capitol on January 6th. The only people who died were Trump supporters.

Funny how they never bring that up, and we don't mean funny 'ha ha,' we mean funny 'convenient.'

Harf's talking points did NOT go over so hot on Fox - watch:

Marie Harf gets schooled by the #Outnumbered crew.



"Don't tell me we care that this administration cares about protecting police officers when they did not care about those on January 6." Harf asks about "red states" with she was fact checked about top 10 *cities* with murders. pic.twitter.com/6uwqpMthhu — Diamond Joe (@ItsDiamondJoe) August 14, 2025

Oh, and then to claim red states are violent based on blue cities?

Heifer, please.

SCREECH SCREECH SCREECH.

It is all they have. This is the end stage of lefty logic. — Ed Beery (@EdBeery) August 14, 2025

We may well be witnessing the end of the Democratic Party.

When I see Marie Harf on Fox, I change the channel. She is less tolerable than Jessica Tarlov. Fox would benefit from having more contributors like Harold Ford Jr. who is composed, respectful, and polite when disagreeing with conservatives. — Hope 🇺🇸 (@StripesAndSteak) August 14, 2025

Less tolerable than Jessica Tarlov? Ouch.

How was it like Jan 6 again? Trump requested 10k troops in advance and was rejected. Plus, law enforcement fought back; they didn't just stand around and encourage it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6DHuxFVAPi — MatthewDGoUSC2 (@d_usc2) August 14, 2025

Somehow, someway, everything is always Trump's fault.

Duh.

