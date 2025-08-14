Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)

Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on August 14, 2025
Meme

Trending on X can be a good thing.

It can also be a bad thing.

Especially if you're a Leftist who was recently on Fox News and got whooped for claiming Trump doesn't care about the police, like Marie Harf. It's amazing to us that anyone thinks everyday Americans are going to buy into the failed and debunked narrative that any police officers died at the Capitol on January 6th. The only people who died were Trump supporters.

Funny how they never bring that up, and we don't mean funny 'ha ha,' we mean funny 'convenient.'

Harf's talking points did NOT go over so hot on Fox - watch:

Oh, and then to claim red states are violent based on blue cities?

Heifer, please.

We may well be witnessing the end of the Democratic Party.

Less tolerable than Jessica Tarlov? Ouch.

Somehow, someway, everything is always Trump's fault.

Duh.

