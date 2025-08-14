Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming Russia Collusion Was NOT a Hoax

The media that went along with the Russian Collusion Hoax are now front and center, denying that Tulsi Gabbard's latest declassified docs prove it was a hoax from the very beginning, created by powerful Democrats who couldn't accept the fact that Trump beat Hillary.

We suppose if we'd spent years trying to sell a lie that was being debunked in real time by the current administration, we'd try to cover our backsides as well.

Like David Corn here ...

The House intel comm. led by Devin Nunes said Russia attacked the 2016 election. The Senate intel. comm. led by Marco Rubio said Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump. The Russia hoax is the claim that it was a hoax. https://t.co/sRFB72YpH6 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 14, 2025

Aww, look at that. Corn says the real Russia hoax is the claim that it was a hoax.

And he thinks he's clever, telling a partial truth in his post to make himself sound knowledgeable. Or something.

This did not FLY with Leslie McAdoo Gordon:

The Senate didn’t realize that conclusion was based on the Steele dossier because Brennan gave it a version of the ICA that hid that fact. Nunes figured that out because he dug deeper & went to the WH SCIF to see the full report.



You calling yourself a journalist is the hoax. https://t.co/ecdo1Y599c — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) August 14, 2025

THERE it is.

Mother jones

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — jeff (@JeffGales111364) August 14, 2025

Definitely worth a giggle and a snort.

💯. the Senate intel committee came to those conclusions because they were lied to by the intel community, which we now have direct evidence of. — kevin b (@kevinfrmoc) August 14, 2025

However, that contradicts the approved narrative and makes Democrats look like the corrupt monsters they really are.

The mainstream media can't have that.

He’s a leftist propagandist. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) August 14, 2025

What makes this even funnier is Corn thinks he's a voice we should take seriously.

Adorbs.

