New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's...

Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming Russia Collusion Was NOT a Hoax

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on August 14, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The media that went along with the Russian Collusion Hoax are now front and center, denying that Tulsi Gabbard's latest declassified docs prove it was a hoax from the very beginning, created by powerful Democrats who couldn't accept the fact that Trump beat Hillary.

We suppose if we'd spent years trying to sell a lie that was being debunked in real time by the current administration, we'd try to cover our backsides as well.

Like David Corn here ... 

Aww, look at that. Corn says the real Russia hoax is the claim that it was a hoax.

And he thinks he's clever, telling a partial truth in his post to make himself sound knowledgeable. Or something.

This did not FLY with Leslie McAdoo Gordon:

THERE it is.

Definitely worth a giggle and a snort.

However, that contradicts the approved narrative and makes Democrats look like the corrupt monsters they really are. 

The mainstream media can't have that.

What makes this even funnier is Corn thinks he's a voice we should take seriously.

Adorbs.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

