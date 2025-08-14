VIP
Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED in Brutal Back and Forth With Ted Cruz About His Plan to Make CA SUCK Even More

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gavin Newsom is such a child that he's willing to make California suck even MORE just so he can own Republicans... in Texas. Yeah, that'll show 'em. Oh sure, he thinks Republicans doing what Democrats have been doing for DECADES is somehow wrong; we can't help but notice he didn't speak up while his own party was nuking his state and other blue states to give unpopular Democrats even more power.

It's as if Gav knows the game is up, and they're losing.

Ted Cruz fired this zinger across Gav's shiny nose:

All is fair in love and war.

And politics.

Just sayin'.

Gav tried really hard to clap back at Ted:

Cringe.

So much cringe.

We may have felt a muscle spasm in our upper back because the cringe is so bad here.

And PLEASE, the guy who ate at The French Laundry while his entire state was locked down has thoughts ... California, really with this loser? C'mon. We get it, you're pretty blue, but he's a disaster even for a Democrat.

Ted ended the convo, and Gav, in one final blow:

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

