Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED in Brutal Back and Forth With Ted Cruz About His Plan to Make CA SUCK Even More

Gavin Newsom is such a child that he's willing to make California suck even MORE just so he can own Republicans... in Texas. Yeah, that'll show 'em. Oh sure, he thinks Republicans doing what Democrats have been doing for DECADES is somehow wrong; we can't help but notice he didn't speak up while his own party was nuking his state and other blue states to give unpopular Democrats even more power.

It's as if Gav knows the game is up, and they're losing.

Ted Cruz fired this zinger across Gav's shiny nose:

If California gerrymanders from its current 43-9 Dem advantage (83%) to a 52-0 Dem advantage (100%)…



…then Texas should go from a 24-14 GOP advantage (63%) to 38-0 (100%). https://t.co/yentfw48tj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 14, 2025

All is fair in love and war.

And politics.

Just sayin'.

Gav tried really hard to clap back at Ted:

Ted Cruz treating his posts like Cancun:



Gets caught, then disappears. https://t.co/SOWCF5AA3o pic.twitter.com/aP5T7S1Y0L — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 14, 2025

Cringe.

So much cringe.

We may have felt a muscle spasm in our upper back because the cringe is so bad here.

And PLEASE, the guy who ate at The French Laundry while his entire state was locked down has thoughts ... California, really with this loser? C'mon. We get it, you're pretty blue, but he's a disaster even for a Democrat.

Ted ended the convo, and Gav, in one final blow:

Like all charlatans, @GavinNewsom resorts to insults & distractions to hide the truth.



Gavin, 2 Qs:



1) why do the 38% of CA Republicans deserve ZERO representation?



2) if CA goes to 100%, why shouldn’t TX? https://t.co/2ZCNNS055r — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 14, 2025

*crickets*

Funny how Gav got caught and then disappeared.

============================================================

============================================================

