New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's WAAAY Too Late for That

At this point in our Twitchy lives, you'd think nothing would bother or shock us, and yet The New York Times found a way to do just that. Hey, we get it, they hate Trump, they're not big fans of America in general, and the idea of 45-47 doing something to help Americans struggling is somehow triggering to these people, but still. Whining because the military hasn't overthrown our duly elected president.

Really, you guys?

That's low and stupid, even for you.

New York Times is really saying the quiet part out loud, huh? pic.twitter.com/WbWmQ57YnQ — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 13, 2025

Yes, they are.

If you want to know what the Deep State is, you couldn’t ask for a better example than two Obama NSC members—neither of whom served in uniform—calling for military officers to disregard civilian control of the armed forces and disobey lawful direct orders. pic.twitter.com/6ovp1t3EBT — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 13, 2025

Wow.

The white progs fantasize about a military coup that hands the white progs power to gut the military. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 14, 2025

Exactly. They don't have a problem with authoritarianism as long as they're the ones in charge.

Oh, they tried to change the headline, but we all saw it.

We all saw the actual story as well ...

The New York Times published a column so appalling and treasonous that they had to change the title.



(I had to confirm that the original screen shot was real. It is!) https://t.co/eLli3hkiTR pic.twitter.com/2kmh21hW18 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 14, 2025

Did we say wow already? Yeah? Well, wow again.

This is despicable.

Talk about promoting an “insurrection” this is awful @nytimes — Mvl80 (@Mvl80Vl8) August 13, 2025

Man they love a good military takeover pic.twitter.com/VvcOO4vQSE — Jason Sigmon (@jasonxsigmon) August 13, 2025

As long as they're the ones doing it.

You bet.

============================================================

============================================================

