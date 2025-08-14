When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About...
New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's WAAAY Too Late for That

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on August 14, 2025
Twitchy

At this point in our Twitchy lives, you'd think nothing would bother or shock us, and yet The New York Times found a way to do just that. Hey, we get it, they hate Trump, they're not big fans of America in general, and the idea of 45-47 doing something to help Americans struggling is somehow triggering to these people, but still. Whining because the military hasn't overthrown our duly elected president.

Really, you guys?

That's low and stupid, even for you.

Yes, they are.

Wow.

Exactly. They don't have a problem with authoritarianism as long as they're the ones in charge.

Oh, they tried to change the headline, but we all saw it.

We all saw the actual story as well ... 

Did we say wow already? Yeah? Well, wow again.

This is despicable.

Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for Donations for Her 'Nonprofit'
Sam J.
As long as they're the ones doing it.

You bet.

