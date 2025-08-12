Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam Schiff Went After Trump

They Don't Get It: DC AWFL Says Her City Has 'Crappy Parts' but...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Welp, we now know why Adam Schiff went after Trump, and it's even pettier than we thought. We all knew he and other Democrats were after Trump because he beat Hillary Clinton, but Schiff had a more detailed and targeted reason for working day and night to remove our duly elected president.

It wasn't about the party for him; it was about ... well, him.

Literally.

Take a look at this breaking news from Paul Sperry (aka Adam Schiff's worst nightmare):

He expected Clinton to appoint him to the CIA Director.

Holy crap.

Can you IMAGINE this loser as the director of the CIA? Brennan was horrible, Schiff would be even Schiffier. We just keep on dodging those bullets, thanks to Trump, his team, and his administration.

Sounds like Schiff is in some deep Schiff.

Just sayin'.

Post continues:

... Dem/IC/MSM alliance loves classifying everything so they can leak only the tidbits that drive their narrative and destroy the lives of their political foes, while the full truth in context remains hidden and tightly guarded for years.

Intent. This sounds worse and worse for Schiffty.

We're stocking up on popcorn, just in case.

ADAM SCHIFF CIA DONALD TRUMP FBI RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

