Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam Schiff Went After Trump

Welp, we now know why Adam Schiff went after Trump, and it's even pettier than we thought. We all knew he and other Democrats were after Trump because he beat Hillary Clinton, but Schiff had a more detailed and targeted reason for working day and night to remove our duly elected president.

Advertisement

It wasn't about the party for him; it was about ... well, him.

Literally.

Take a look at this breaking news from Paul Sperry (aka Adam Schiff's worst nightmare):

BREAKING: Newly disclosed FBI 302s by Director Kash Patel reveal that Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff allegedly leaked Russiagate intel on Trump because he was "particularly upset" after Trump won in 2016 because he expected Hillary to appoint him to succeed Brennan as CIA director. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2025

He expected Clinton to appoint him to the CIA Director.

Holy crap.

Can you IMAGINE this loser as the director of the CIA? Brennan was horrible, Schiff would be even Schiffier. We just keep on dodging those bullets, thanks to Trump, his team, and his administration.

Sounds like Schiff is in some deep Schiff.

Just sayin'.

Schiff’s tweet two days after conspiring to obtain and leak classified information about .@GenFlynn. It corroborates the staffer’s account and helps prove INTENT. The truth is that much of this kind of information never should have been classified in the first place. The… https://t.co/PWM8S6yo93 pic.twitter.com/X5t00VB2OB — Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit (@15poundstogo) August 12, 2025

Post continues:

... Dem/IC/MSM alliance loves classifying everything so they can leak only the tidbits that drive their narrative and destroy the lives of their political foes, while the full truth in context remains hidden and tightly guarded for years.

Intent. This sounds worse and worse for Schiffty.

We're stocking up on popcorn, just in case.

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Illiterate 'Fascist Trump' Post Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons



THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With Trump's National Guard Protecting D.C.

BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to Answer For (Watch)

Tinfoil or NOT? You Decide --> DAMNING Thread Ties Nick Fuentes to January 6th In a Very TROUBLING Way

Another BOMBSHELL: Meet Journo Adam Schiff Tried to SILENCE for Exposing Trump Impeachment Op (Email)

============================================================