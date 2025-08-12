THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With Trump's National Guard Protecting D.C.

Karoline Leavitt was good enough to share charges for the 23 arrests made JUST LAST NIGHT now that Trump has sent the National Guard in to help protect D.C. citizens. This is quite the list ... crazy what can happen when you make an effort to stop crime, ya' know?

White House @PressSec announces 23 arrests last night as Trump's takeover of DC police begins. Charges include:

--Homicide

--Firearms offenses

--Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

--Fair evasion

--Lewd acts

--Stalking

--Possession of a high capacity magazine… — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 12, 2025

Post continues:

--Fleeing --Operating a vehicle without a permit --DUI/Reckless driving

Wow. It seems you can arrest your way out of a criminal state. Gosh, who knew?

Note that some are concerned about the arrest for possessing a high-capacity magazine, but if that's the law in D.C., that's the law. On that note, we imagine that when this is brought to Trump's attention, this may change.

Shall not be infringed, you know?

Great start! — Margot Elaine 👰🏻‍♀️ #graftedin (@DoNotCastPearls) August 12, 2025

Good job. I think it's "fare evasion," but that's fair. Every turnstile jumped. — C.W. Morgan ⭕ (@CWMorgan1000) August 12, 2025

Whichever it is, we're just glad there's someone there to hold them accountable for it.

The woke white left wing boomers furious about the arrests — Alexander Supertramp (@Steve72354669) August 12, 2025

Of course. Liberals have never pretended to care more about the victims of these crimes. No, no, they are far more concerned about the criminals because they vote for Democrats.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

