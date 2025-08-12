Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED
THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With Trump's National Guard Protecting D.C.

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Karoline Leavitt was good enough to share charges for the 23 arrests made JUST LAST NIGHT now that Trump has sent the National Guard in to help protect D.C. citizens. This is quite the list ... crazy what can happen when you make an effort to stop crime, ya' know?

Post continues:

--Fleeing 

--Operating a vehicle without a permit 

--DUI/Reckless driving

Wow. It seems you can arrest your way out of a criminal state. Gosh, who knew?

Note that some are concerned about the arrest for possessing a high-capacity magazine, but if that's the law in D.C., that's the law. On that note, we imagine that when this is brought to Trump's attention, this may change.

Shall not be infringed, you know?

Whichever it is, we're just glad there's someone there to hold them accountable for it.

Of course. Liberals have never pretended to care more about the victims of these crimes. No, no, they are far more concerned about the criminals because they vote for Democrats.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

============================================================

