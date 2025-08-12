Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC...
DeSantis Taps Green Beret Jay Collins as FL Lt. Gov.: Battle Tested as...
No One Is Above the Law! TX AG Paxton Seeks to Hold 'Beto'...
THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With...
DC's Top Cop Clueless on Chain of Command: Chief Pamela Smith's DEI-Driven Disaster
We Don't Despise the Media Enough: Foreign Press Association President Condemns Death of...
BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to...
Another BOMBSHELL: Meet Journo Adam Schiff Tried to SILENCE for Exposing Trump Impeachment...
VIP
Waddle Waddle --> Thank You, Jerry Nadler, for Admitting Your Party Is Truly...
Elitist Lefty Journo Claims Since He Hasn't Been Carjacked in D.C. It's SUPER...
Boo-HOO! FLOORED CNN Forced to Read Trump's EXCEPTIONAL Inflation Numbers and We Are...
But Crime Is DOWN! LOL! Check Out Advice D.C. Police Shared in 2021...
Girl. OUCH: Community Notes Has HEYDAY With Mayor Muriel Bowser Bragging About How...
Bro, Lawyer UP! Adam Schiff Torpedoes HIMSELF, Demands His OWN Lockup in INCONVENIENT...

Tinfoil or NOT? You Decide --> DAMNING Thread Ties Nick Fuentes to January 6th In a Very TROUBLING Way

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on August 12, 2025
Meme

Before you even begin reading this thread, please note that we cannot confirm nor deny whether this thread on Nick Fuentes and January 6 is legitimate. However, when it crossed our timeline, we felt that it might be something our readers would be interested in reading.

Advertisement

Could this be a whole lot of tinfoil wrapped around a giant conspiracy theory?

Sure.

However, the way conspiracy theories have been proven true over and over again... you never know.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... the following to attend AFPAC II:

• Full legal name (no pseudonyms) or you’re banned from entry.

• Email address directly tied to your identity.

• Printed order confirmation mailed in.

• Payment only via physical check to a PO Box.

• Ticket only confirmed after your check clears.

It’s hard to tell where the honeypot ends and Nick Fuentes begins. The reality is this: given what he was filmed saying in a 20-minute incitement monologue, and the political climate at the time, Nick Fuentes walking away without charges for January 6th is absurd. People have been railroaded for far less—yet he escaped all criminal responsibility.

Ask yourself why.

Recommended

THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With Trump's National Guard Protecting D.C.
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

Keep going:

Post continues:

... or engaging in violence—two months in prison.

Nick Fuentes?

A nonstop 20-minute incitement, telling hundreds: “We are taking the Capitol back. Keep marching. Break down the barriers and disregard the police,” and to “forcibly evict politicians from the people’s house.”

Zero charges.

They charged grandmas for waving tiny flaps inside the Capitol. Just sayin'.

Post continues:

... climate, there’s a 0% chance a high-profile figure like Fuentes is just “overlooked.”

This is the more likely scenario:

Federal prosecutors had an airtight case—likely an indictment drafted and ready. Instead of filing it, they sat Fuentes down and gave him a choice:

A: Prison, bankruptcy, career destroyed.

B: Walk free—if you do exactly what we say.

This is standard leverage. Keep the indictment “in the drawer,” use it as permanent insurance.

Nick Fuentes and the Groyper movement draw in a target demographic the government struggles to infiltrate.

Let him keep his platform and keep drawing people in—but now every name, every face, every payment, is traceable.

Better to have him out there working for you (knowingly or unknowingly) than locked up as a martyr.

AFPAC II is exactly that.

Extreme ID verification: full legal name, traceable email, physical confirmation, mailed check. This isn’t normal ticketing—it’s building an intelligence-grade attendee list. Whether by direction or by “understanding,” that data is gold.If this is what happened, Fuentes didn’t walk free, he got a life sentence without bars:

• The indictment stays ready.

• Step out of line, and they drop it on him.

• Step in line, and he keeps the AF Show—but not his freedom or self-direction.

This isn’t about whether you like or dislike Fuentes. It’s about recognizing that the most probable explanation for his exceptional legal treatment is that he’s operating under a permanent federal leash.

Advertisement

MEEP.

So, what do you think?

============================================================

Related:

Another BOMBSHELL: Meet Journo Adam Schiff Tried to SILENCE for Exposing Trump Impeachment Op (Email)

Waddle Waddle --> Thank You, Jerry Nadler, for Admitting Your Party Is Truly and Completely Done

Elitist Lefty Journo Claims Since He Hasn't Been Carjacked in D.C. It's SUPER Safe and HELLOOO Backfire

Boo-HOO! FLOORED CNN Forced to Read Trump's EXCEPTIONAL Inflation Numbers and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Girl. OUCH: Community Notes Has HEYDAY With Mayor Muriel Bowser Bragging About How RAD D.C. Is and LOL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With Trump's National Guard Protecting D.C.
Sam J.
DC's Top Cop Clueless on Chain of Command: Chief Pamela Smith's DEI-Driven Disaster
justmindy
Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC Crime Crisis As Only HE Can
Sam J.
No One Is Above the Law! TX AG Paxton Seeks to Hold 'Beto' O'Rourke In CONTEMPT for Defying Court Order
Amy Curtis
Another BOMBSHELL: Meet Journo Adam Schiff Tried to SILENCE for Exposing Trump Impeachment Op (Email)
Sam J.
BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to Answer For (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With Trump's National Guard Protecting D.C. Sam J.
Advertisement