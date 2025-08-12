Before you even begin reading this thread, please note that we cannot confirm nor deny whether this thread on Nick Fuentes and January 6 is legitimate. However, when it crossed our timeline, we felt that it might be something our readers would be interested in reading.

Could this be a whole lot of tinfoil wrapped around a giant conspiracy theory?

Sure.

However, the way conspiracy theories have been proven true over and over again... you never know.

Take a look:

On January 6th, Nick Fuentes, megaphone in hand, urged hundreds of people to “break down the barriers and disregard the police”—textbook incitement.



The New York Times reported that an indictment was being prepared, but it was quietly abandoned.



Not long after, Fuentes required… pic.twitter.com/RHqmhJoTBl — Yoni (@burkeanorder) August 12, 2025

Post continues:

... the following to attend AFPAC II: • Full legal name (no pseudonyms) or you’re banned from entry. • Email address directly tied to your identity. • Printed order confirmation mailed in. • Payment only via physical check to a PO Box. • Ticket only confirmed after your check clears. It’s hard to tell where the honeypot ends and Nick Fuentes begins. The reality is this: given what he was filmed saying in a 20-minute incitement monologue, and the political climate at the time, Nick Fuentes walking away without charges for January 6th is absurd. People have been railroaded for far less—yet he escaped all criminal responsibility. Ask yourself why.

*cough cough*

Watch the full video of Nick Fuentes speaking on January 6th:https://t.co/0692YdnSgl — Yoni (@burkeanorder) August 12, 2025

Keep going:

Brandon Straka yelled “go, go, go” and “take it, take it” as rioters wrestled a shield from a Capitol Police officer—three years’ probation, after cooperating with federal authorities and informing on others.



Owen Shroyer led chants outside the Capitol without entering or… pic.twitter.com/uQpgDTiOSg — Yoni (@burkeanorder) August 12, 2025

Post continues:

... or engaging in violence—two months in prison. Nick Fuentes? A nonstop 20-minute incitement, telling hundreds: “We are taking the Capitol back. Keep marching. Break down the barriers and disregard the police,” and to “forcibly evict politicians from the people’s house.” Zero charges.

They charged grandmas for waving tiny flaps inside the Capitol. Just sayin'.

Given the facts, here’s the most plausible explanation for why Nick Fuentes delivered a 20-minute incitement monologue on January 6th—and walked away without a single charge.



The case was there, clearly. The Biden DOJ made January 6 prosecutions a top priority.



In that… — Yoni (@burkeanorder) August 12, 2025

Post continues:

... climate, there’s a 0% chance a high-profile figure like Fuentes is just “overlooked.” This is the more likely scenario: Federal prosecutors had an airtight case—likely an indictment drafted and ready. Instead of filing it, they sat Fuentes down and gave him a choice: A: Prison, bankruptcy, career destroyed. B: Walk free—if you do exactly what we say. This is standard leverage. Keep the indictment “in the drawer,” use it as permanent insurance. Nick Fuentes and the Groyper movement draw in a target demographic the government struggles to infiltrate. Let him keep his platform and keep drawing people in—but now every name, every face, every payment, is traceable. Better to have him out there working for you (knowingly or unknowingly) than locked up as a martyr. AFPAC II is exactly that. Extreme ID verification: full legal name, traceable email, physical confirmation, mailed check. This isn’t normal ticketing—it’s building an intelligence-grade attendee list. Whether by direction or by “understanding,” that data is gold.If this is what happened, Fuentes didn’t walk free, he got a life sentence without bars: • The indictment stays ready. • Step out of line, and they drop it on him. • Step in line, and he keeps the AF Show—but not his freedom or self-direction. This isn’t about whether you like or dislike Fuentes. It’s about recognizing that the most probable explanation for his exceptional legal treatment is that he’s operating under a permanent federal leash.

MEEP.

So, what do you think?

