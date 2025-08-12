Girl. OUCH: Community Notes Has HEYDAY With Mayor Muriel Bowser Bragging About How RAD D.C. Is and LOL

Imagine being the mayor of D.C. and being so TDS-infected that you can't accept help when your city so obviously needs it. And instead of welcoming the assist to help your people, you sit on social and traditional media all day telling your citizens not to believe their lying eyes.
That's Mayor Muriel Bowser.
This is gross:
Washington, DC is a beautiful city.— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 11, 2025
DC is home to 700K people and welcomes millions every year.
We have the #1 park system, fantastic public schools, and a tremendous public transportation system.
And we are at a 30-year low in violent crime.
It's important for all who live…
Her post continues:
... here and visit to know how beautiful our city is and how proud we are of all that we've accomplished.
The city is a craphole.
Hey, at least we didn't say s**thole.
Well, we guess we sorta did, but still.
Katie Pavlich with the short but not sweet TKO:
“Fantastic public schools”— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2025
What. https://t.co/6UA2ZsDeSy
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
Oh, man.
Don’t forget about the ample parking…— James (@JamesMesek56074) August 11, 2025
Totally. And it's super safe to park there. No carjacking or anything.
Is she a product of those fantastic public schools? pic.twitter.com/BK3ZxAh8o3— Eli Granite (@EchoGranite) August 11, 2025
All signs point to yes.
67% of DC students DO NOT meet standards for reading/writing.— Sean Nienow (@SNienow) August 11, 2025
89% of DC students DO NOT meet standards for Math.https://t.co/mqBpuGZfpB pic.twitter.com/eTNc7qkJeN
Oof.
And now the streets will be safer than ever and people will be able to see their seat of government without fear. Thank you President Trump for your attention to this matter.— March Flowers 🎗️ (@Marchflowers916) August 11, 2025
There it is.
August 12, 2025
We had a similar reaction.
Or not so fantastic…. pic.twitter.com/taEugUcBj5— Rick Saxton (@SavvymanWyo) August 11, 2025
There's a reason so many D.C. bureaucrats work there and live in Northern Virginia.
Lucky Virginia.
*eye roll*
============================================================
