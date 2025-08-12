Elitist Lefty Journo Claims Since He Hasn't Been Carjacked in D.C. It's SUPER...
Girl. OUCH: Community Notes Has HEYDAY With Mayor Muriel Bowser Bragging About How RAD D.C. Is and LOL

Sam J. | 10:15 AM on August 12, 2025
Imagine being the mayor of D.C. and being so TDS-infected that you can't accept help when your city so obviously needs it. And instead of welcoming the assist to help your people, you sit on social and traditional media all day telling your citizens not to believe their lying eyes.

That's Mayor Muriel Bowser.

This is gross:

Her post continues:

... here and visit to know how beautiful our city is and how proud we are of all that we've accomplished.

The city is a craphole. 

Hey, at least we didn't say s**thole.

Well, we guess we sorta did, but still.

Katie Pavlich with the short but not sweet TKO:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

Totally. And it's super safe to park there. No carjacking or anything.

All signs point to yes.

Oof.

There it is.

We had a similar reaction.

There's a reason so many D.C. bureaucrats work there and live in Northern Virginia.

Lucky Virginia.

*eye roll*

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's efforts to restore law and order to our great nation.

