Girl. OUCH: Community Notes Has HEYDAY With Mayor Muriel Bowser Bragging About How RAD D.C. Is and LOL

Imagine being the mayor of D.C. and being so TDS-infected that you can't accept help when your city so obviously needs it. And instead of welcoming the assist to help your people, you sit on social and traditional media all day telling your citizens not to believe their lying eyes.

That's Mayor Muriel Bowser.

This is gross:

Washington, DC is a beautiful city.



DC is home to 700K people and welcomes millions every year.



We have the #1 park system, fantastic public schools, and a tremendous public transportation system.



And we are at a 30-year low in violent crime.



It's important for all who live… — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 11, 2025

Her post continues:

... here and visit to know how beautiful our city is and how proud we are of all that we've accomplished.

The city is a craphole.

Hey, at least we didn't say s**thole.

Well, we guess we sorta did, but still.

Katie Pavlich with the short but not sweet TKO:

Don’t forget about the ample parking… — James (@JamesMesek56074) August 11, 2025

Totally. And it's super safe to park there. No carjacking or anything.

Is she a product of those fantastic public schools? pic.twitter.com/BK3ZxAh8o3 — Eli Granite (@EchoGranite) August 11, 2025

All signs point to yes.

67% of DC students DO NOT meet standards for reading/writing.



89% of DC students DO NOT meet standards for Math.https://t.co/mqBpuGZfpB pic.twitter.com/eTNc7qkJeN — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) August 11, 2025

Oof.

And now the streets will be safer than ever and people will be able to see their seat of government without fear. Thank you President Trump for your attention to this matter. — March Flowers 🎗️ (@Marchflowers916) August 11, 2025

There it is.

We had a similar reaction.

Or not so fantastic…. pic.twitter.com/taEugUcBj5 — Rick Saxton (@SavvymanWyo) August 11, 2025

There's a reason so many D.C. bureaucrats work there and live in Northern Virginia.

Lucky Virginia.

*eye roll*

