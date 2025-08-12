Katie Pavlich OWNS Mayor Muriel Bowser Claiming D.C. Is a RAD Place to...
Bro, Lawyer UP! Adam Schiff Torpedoes HIMSELF, Demands His OWN Lockup in INCONVENIENT...
CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for...
‘What Reality Do You Live In?’ Scott Jennings Shocked Tara Setmayer Denies Trump’s...
VIP
WaPo Wut? Resident Says D.C. Is Safe but Wants Name Withheld for Fear...
Back to the Playbook: Dana Bash Claims that January 6 Was DC's 'Most...
Kentucky's Dirty Secret: Whistleblower Fired for Exposing Scheme to Sell Driver's Licenses...
Jake Tapper's Cringe Crusade: Swings at Gov. Abbott, Flops as TV's Dumbest Dope
Raskin on D.C. Crime: Do You Trust the Dems Who Created the Mess...
Scott Jennings Triggers Dems by Saying Nobody In Their Right Mind Thinks Washington,...
Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in...
Dear Smasher: Car Window Note Appealing to Vandals for Mercy Shows How Bad...
Gene Wu Says Texas Dems Who Fled Democracy Are Suffering Financially and Mentally...
VIP
The Art of the Reveal

Hillary Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Fact-Check Trump on D.C. Crime and HOO BOY, Was THAT Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on August 12, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

We have seen Democrats push some stupid stuff in the past just so they could oppose Trump or do the opposite of Trump, but defending violent crime? Claiming a city that is clearly in deep trouble is fine just so they can own the president?

Advertisement

Now, that's a special sort of evil that goes beyond just stupid.

And to top it all off, they're deliberately ignoring the reality of the stats they keep quoting so that they can trash Trump.

It's bizarre and likely why their crap party sits at a 19% approval rating. Your agenda can't be 'Trump bad,' without your supporters finally wondering what the Hell you're actually doing to help them.

Cankles herself came out of hiding to push the lie about D.C. crime; oh, and Hillary calling anyone else unhinged is simply hilariousl

ViOlEnT cRiMe Is At A 30-yEaR lOw.

Give us a break, Hill-dawg.

And of course, she's turned off her replies because she sucks and she knows she sucks but she doesn't want X telling her how much she sucks.

Recommended

CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for a Narrative
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Democrats don't care about the people; they just care about making Trump look bad. 

That's all their sad little party has now.

Clearly.

============================================================

Related:

Womp WOMP: Trump WH Shares ACTUAL D.C. Crime Stats TOTALLY Debunking Democrats' FAKE-AF Talking Points

Verified Anonymous Account *Snicker* Claims Mexico and Canada Will Invade the U.S. and 'Take Us Over'

Nancy Pelosi Gets All High and MIGHTY Lying About Trump, J6, and the Ntl. Guard and Oh HELL NO, Old Woman

Playing GOD?! Abigail Spanberger's LATEST Pro-Death Blunder May Be Her Most DISTURBING Yet (Watch)

JEEEEBUS, These People Are Morons: WATCH DC Protester Ranting About How Living in Crime Is THEIR Right

============================================================

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for a Narrative
Grateful Calvin
Bro, Lawyer UP! Adam Schiff Torpedoes HIMSELF, Demands His OWN Lockup in INCONVENIENT Blast From His Past
Sam J.
‘What Reality Do You Live In?’ Scott Jennings Shocked Tara Setmayer Denies Trump’s Peace Deals Happened
Warren Squire
Kentucky's Dirty Secret: Whistleblower Fired for Exposing Scheme to Sell Driver's Licenses to Illegals
justmindy
Jake Tapper's Cringe Crusade: Swings at Gov. Abbott, Flops as TV's Dumbest Dope
justmindy
Back to the Playbook: Dana Bash Claims that January 6 Was DC's 'Most Violent Moment' In Recent Years
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for a Narrative Grateful Calvin
Advertisement