Hillary Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Fact-Check Trump on D.C. Crime and HOO BOY, Was THAT Dumb

We have seen Democrats push some stupid stuff in the past just so they could oppose Trump or do the opposite of Trump, but defending violent crime? Claiming a city that is clearly in deep trouble is fine just so they can own the president?

Now, that's a special sort of evil that goes beyond just stupid.

And to top it all off, they're deliberately ignoring the reality of the stats they keep quoting so that they can trash Trump.

It's bizarre and likely why their crap party sits at a 19% approval rating. Your agenda can't be 'Trump bad,' without your supporters finally wondering what the Hell you're actually doing to help them.

Cankles herself came out of hiding to push the lie about D.C. crime; oh, and Hillary calling anyone else unhinged is simply hilariousl

As you listen to an unhinged Trump try to justify deploying the National Guard in DC, here's reality:



Violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low.https://t.co/aa33NmPBbN pic.twitter.com/zicp8uauLf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2025

ViOlEnT cRiMe Is At A 30-yEaR lOw.

Give us a break, Hill-dawg.

And of course, she's turned off her replies because she sucks and she knows she sucks but she doesn't want X telling her how much she sucks.

Bleachbitting crime data doesn’t erase crime https://t.co/mPavdUb1wn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 12, 2025

"Violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low."



Here's the D.C. murder stats for the past 20 years. I circled the years in red that had FEWER murders than last year. Murder is the one stat you can't cook the books on.



Hillary is a disgusting, evil creature. The lying is too casual. https://t.co/QMPF7jykmu pic.twitter.com/60TdQI0mVX — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) August 11, 2025

Democrats don't care about the people; they just care about making Trump look bad.

That's all their sad little party has now.

Clearly.

