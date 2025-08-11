Playing GOD?! Abigail Spanberger's LATEST Pro-Death Blunder May Be Her Most DISTURBING Yet (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger has been working very hard to convince Virginians that she is bipartisan and not at all a progressive danger to the still-recovering state, which is recovering from Ralph Northam's term. She saw what happened to Terry McAuliffe in 2021 when he openly stated that parents shouldn't be involved in what their children are learning, so she's determined to become something she's not.

A moderate.

She's anything BUT.

We hate to break it to her, but moderates don't openly support medically assisted suicide, NOR do they believe that doctors of faith must be forced to perform them.

Take a look at this:

🚨NEW: Video Emerges of Abigail Spanberger Voicing Support for Medical Assisted Suicide



So much for that whole ‘moderate’ thing, huh ?



I hope Virginians realize what a disaster this woman would be.



If you want to become Eastern California, she’s your ticket.



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yFNXActw4k — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 11, 2025

There's a reason so many of her donations come from out of state, and even from other countries.

It's not every candidate who can claim they've received money from a Chinese Communist.

Why is it that Democrat candidates always seem to be promoting de@th as a real option to problems? And why do supporters cheer this option? — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) August 11, 2025

Because evil and because stupid.

Abigail Spanberger favors medically assisted suicide. Slippery slope doesn’t begin to describe this insanity. https://t.co/wacIqSxxfW — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) August 11, 2025

She really is just Ralph Northam in a wig.

Yikes, Virginia. Certainly we can do better than this.

