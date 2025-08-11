Nancy Pelosi Gets All High and MIGHTY Lying About Trump, J6, and the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Playing GOD?! Abigail Spanberger's LATEST Pro-Death Blunder May Be Her Most DISTURBING Yet (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Abigail Spanberger has been working very hard to convince Virginians that she is bipartisan and not at all a progressive danger to the still-recovering state, which is recovering from Ralph Northam's term. She saw what happened to Terry McAuliffe in 2021 when he openly stated that parents shouldn't be involved in what their children are learning, so she's determined to become something she's not.

A moderate.

She's anything BUT.

We hate to break it to her, but moderates don't openly support medically assisted suicide, NOR do they believe that doctors of faith must be forced to perform them.

Take a look at this:

There's a reason so many of her donations come from out of state, and even from other countries.

It's not every candidate who can claim they've received money from a Chinese Communist.

Because evil and because stupid.

She really is just Ralph Northam in a wig.

Yikes, Virginia. Certainly we can do better than this.

