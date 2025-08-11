You Mad, BRO?! Mark Warner's Latest Tulsi Gabbard TANTRUM Makes Him Look Even MORE Nervous (Guilty?!)

Well, well, well, looks like swamp-dweller Senator Mark Warner continues to clutch his pearls over the work Tulsi Gabbard is doing to expose the corruption that took place under the Obama administration and then again with Biden. Warner took to X to demand that Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard be booted from their posts because—get this—our national security can’t handle their 'incompetence.'

Oh, the horror!

Incompetence. Right.

This from the same guy who rode the RussiaGate gravy train as a top dog on the Intelligence Committee, where he was A-OK with peddling unverified dirt.

Hypocrisy much, Mark?

Pete Hegseth must go.

Tulsi Gabbard must go.



Our national security cannot be in the hands of such incompetent people. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 9, 2025

This guy knows he's Mark Warner, right?

Then again, we suppose if anyone knows about incompetence, it's him.

Somebody’s got something to hide. The panic is absolutely delicious. pic.twitter.com/u2kgCy0fi1 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 10, 2025

He does seem nervous.

Even panicked.

Are you the Senior Senator who told one of Sen Grassley's constituents that Trump would be out of of office by Sept 2017?

If not, or if so, why did you insist on co chairmanship of the SSCI in 2017, even though the GOP won the Senate? — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) August 10, 2025

You're about to get indicted, aren't you? — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) August 9, 2025

You’re the one that’s going to go. You’re guilty. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 9, 2025

Wouldn't that be delightful?

Nervous Mark Warner is my favorite @MarkWarner https://t.co/QCGihDwevV — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) August 11, 2025

Ours too.

Vewy VEWY afwaid.

Yup.

