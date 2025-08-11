You Mad, BRO?! Mark Warner's Latest Tulsi Gabbard TANTRUM Makes Him Look Even MORE Nervous (Guilty?!)

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Beto O'Rourke's 'F**k the Rules' Tantrum Has BACKFIRE Written...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Well, well, well, looks like swamp-dweller Senator Mark Warner continues to clutch his pearls over the work Tulsi Gabbard is doing to expose the corruption that took place under the Obama administration and then again with Biden. Warner took to X to demand that Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard be booted from their posts because—get this—our national security can’t handle their 'incompetence.' 

Oh, the horror! 

Incompetence. Right.

This from the same guy who rode the RussiaGate gravy train as a top dog on the Intelligence Committee, where he was A-OK with peddling unverified dirt. 

Hypocrisy much, Mark?

This guy knows he's Mark Warner, right?

Then again, we suppose if anyone knows about incompetence, it's him.

He does seem nervous.

Even panicked.

Wouldn't that be delightful?

Ours too.

Vewy VEWY afwaid.

Yup.

