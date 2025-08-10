No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden REALLY Was In Covering Russiagate UP

Please allow us this moment to wear our favorite and shiniest tinfoil, because what we're reading about Joe Biden and his efforts to protect what they seemingly all knew was a lie (aka Russiagate) seems pretty suspicious. Almost as if Joey was doing his part ... ahem.

Remember how surprised we all were when Biden won the 2020 primary? Maybe it was just this editor, but when he didn't know he was actually running to be president or which state he was in, those were two massive red flags.

Examining the declassified documents of Tulsi Gabbard, it is clear that Biden was involved.

Take a look at this:

Look at the stamp on the document on the left. Top left corner. Biden’s FBI reclassified it until 2091 on May 25, 2022, about 2 months before the Raid.

On the right it’s exactly the same document not classified. The FBI meeting with Halper to start the investigation on Gen Flynn. https://t.co/CzLVDV4mBC pic.twitter.com/8OYdiGjZJB — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 10, 2025

Now, why would Biden reclassify something that far out? Honestly, the better question is why would he reclassify something in the first place.

Keep going.

So they 1) re-classified the document Pres Trump declassified to show evidence of their crimes, 2) raided his house to steal and hide those documents until 2091, 3) accused him of holding/passing classified documents.

The document is the most important one according to reporters… https://t.co/7DCXxLxbKh pic.twitter.com/ZkeGet8CbI — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 10, 2025

Post continues:

... because it shows they opened FBI counter-intelligence investigation of the most senior Trump advisors based on what they knew were lies, and they continued to use the informer anyway to lie about others.

Read that again. They opened the investigation on what they knew were lies. Now, why oh why would they ever do that?

Biden was at the Hillary Plan briefing with Obama

Declassify full meetings notes NOW https://t.co/hvEozxqtkp pic.twitter.com/1pmnTNxU1t — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 10, 2025

All of them.

And now.

