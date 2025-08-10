Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats'...
Israel/Hamas, MAGA, India, and the California Governors Race - This Week on Capitol...
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on...
Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running...
DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abig...
When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big...
Trump's 'Retribution Tour' Has Critics Crying Foul, but MAGA Supporters Say It's Just...
The Left's Relentless Crusade: From Lawfare to Debanking, No Tactic Too Low to...
Scott Jennings: Trump Keeping His Options Open on Using U.S. Military Against Mexican...
Dem Jamie Raskin Runs Crying to CNN as Trump’s ‘Political Revenge Tour’ Makes...
JD Vance Lays Out Why Republicans Are Attacking Blue State Gerrymandering and a...
Out of Bounds: CNN Lead-In Highlights Absurdity of the WNBA’s Ongoing On-Court Sex...
Out of Ideas: Jasmine Crockett Unleashes Dems’ Tired ‘Klan Plan’ on Trump and...
Trump Trolls the Left, Shows President of Azerbaijan a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat

No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden REALLY Was In Covering Russiagate UP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Please allow us this moment to wear our favorite and shiniest tinfoil, because what we're reading about Joe Biden and his efforts to protect what they seemingly all knew was a lie (aka Russiagate) seems pretty suspicious. Almost as if Joey was doing his part ... ahem.

Advertisement

Remember how surprised we all were when Biden won the 2020 primary? Maybe it was just this editor, but when he didn't know he was actually running to be president or which state he was in, those were two massive red flags.

Examining the declassified documents of Tulsi Gabbard, it is clear that Biden was involved.

Take a look at this:

Now, why would Biden reclassify something that far out? Honestly, the better question is why would he reclassify something in the first place.

Keep going.

Post continues:

... because it shows they opened FBI counter-intelligence investigation of the most senior Trump advisors based on what they knew were lies, and they continued to use the informer anyway to lie about others.

Recommended

FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Read that again. They opened the investigation on what they knew were lies. Now, why oh why would they ever do that?

All of them.

And now.

============================================================

Related:

Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats' 'Knees Don't Bend' and BAHAHA

FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS

Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running Away... X Informs Him OTHERWISE

DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abigail Spanberger

So THIS Is Why Mark Warner Keeps Attacking Tulsi Gabbard

============================================================

Editor's Note: Every day here at Twitchy, we strive to keep it classy and hold our elected officials to the same standard. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT and save 60% on your membership.

Tags:

FBI JOE BIDEN RUSSIA TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abigail Spanberger
Sam J.
Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running Away... X Informs Him OTHERWISE
Sam J.
Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats' 'Knees Don't Bend' and BAHAHA
Sam J.
When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big Red Shoes They Deserve
justmindy
Out of Ideas: Jasmine Crockett Unleashes Dems’ Tired ‘Klan Plan’ on Trump and Republicans
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement