The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over Trump’s Absence

Friday’s release of a trove of Epstein files photos has been a nothingburger regarding President Donald Trump. But there is another president featured prominently. Former President Bill Clinton is seen extensively in photos with redacted faces. As expected, the legacy media is glossing over these relevant photos and ranting about imaginary Trump crimes. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was bemused at the whole conspiratorial spectacle as it grew more insane on CNN’s NewsNight. He called the hypocrisy out in real time.

Here’s more. (READ)

OMG. One of Scott Jennings' best takedowns YET. HINOJOSA: It's fishy Bondi only has Epstein photos of Bill Clinton! JENNINGS: Did you feel this way about the Oversight Democrat document dump when they put out pictures of Trump and REDACTED faces of ADULT people who had nothing to do with Epstein at all? Were you feeling RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION then? So you're mad at the Democrats? It's political. And the VICTIMS are mad at the Democrats!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

He ain't lyin'! — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) December 20, 2025

He’s not. Democrats took an innocent pic of Trump with adult female pageant winners and added black bars to their faces to trick people into believing they were underage sex crime victims.

Posters say Democrat Xochitl Hinojosa couldn’t look more desperate.

My god her voice is like nails on a chalkboard. I don’t know how Scott deals with these lunatics. — AGonzo (@gonzo8464) December 20, 2025

I love the look on her face! Watch it go from smug to acid indigestion! That was a serious burn. — David Holliday (@HollidayDB) December 20, 2025

I have come to the conclusion that when they make that weird hand movement they are dunces and should automatically be ignored. I mean their whole argument is based on whatifisms and zero facts or evidence. — jaay (@jaay99752) December 20, 2025

Exaggerated hand movements and wild facial expressions are how Democrats compensate for lacking facts or valid arguments.

Commenters say it’s abundantly clear that this was never about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Funny how “outrage” only turns on when it is politically convenient, not when victims actually matter. — SK (@sk_sahil24) December 20, 2025

For Democrats it was NEVER about Justice for the Victims, It's ALWAYS been about Getting Donald Trump. Here is the proof. — Angry Tax Payer (@AngryPayer) December 20, 2025

Removing Trump from power is the goal of everything Democrats do.

Jennings says that based on what we’ve seen so far, we should refer to the Epstein files as the ‘Clinton Files.’ (WATCH)

This is a story about Democrats and Bill Clinton, not Donald Trump — and it always has been.



We should be calling it the "Clinton files."



This entire case has BLOWN UP right in the faces of the Democrats 👇 pic.twitter.com/8KpN5OiXVK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 20, 2025

The loonies will never be satisfied until there’s a picture of Trump surrounded by naked teenage girls. No doubt it doesn’t exist but that doesn’t matter. — Mac (@Mac4145) December 20, 2025

It’s the Russian pee tape hoax all over again. They wished so hard for it to be true that it is now true in their own mind. Nothing will convince them there’s no incriminating evidence against Trump in the Epstein files. Meanwhile, the very real story of Clinton will be brushed aside for the next Trump-centric hoax.

