The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over Trump’s Absence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on December 20, 2025

Friday’s release of a trove of Epstein files photos has been a nothingburger regarding President Donald Trump. But there is another president featured prominently. Former President Bill Clinton is seen extensively in photos with redacted faces. As expected, the legacy media is glossing over these relevant photos and ranting about imaginary Trump crimes. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was bemused at the whole conspiratorial spectacle as it grew more insane on CNN’s NewsNight. He called the hypocrisy out in real time.

Here’s more. (READ)

OMG. One of Scott Jennings' best takedowns YET.

HINOJOSA: It's fishy Bondi only has Epstein photos of Bill Clinton!

JENNINGS: Did you feel this way about the Oversight Democrat document dump when they put out pictures of Trump and REDACTED faces of ADULT people who had nothing to do with Epstein at all? Were you feeling RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION then? So you're mad at the Democrats? It's political. And the VICTIMS are mad at the Democrats!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

He’s not. Democrats took an innocent pic of Trump with adult female pageant winners and added black bars to their faces to trick people into believing they were underage sex crime victims.

Posters say Democrat Xochitl Hinojosa couldn’t look more desperate.

Exaggerated hand movements and wild facial expressions are how Democrats compensate for lacking facts or valid arguments.

Commenters say it’s abundantly clear that this was never about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Removing Trump from power is the goal of everything Democrats do.

Jennings says that based on what we’ve seen so far, we should refer to the Epstein files as the ‘Clinton Files.’ (WATCH)

Advertisement

It’s the Russian pee tape hoax all over again. They wished so hard for it to be true that it is now true in their own mind. Nothing will convince them there’s no incriminating evidence against Trump in the Epstein files. Meanwhile, the very real story of Clinton will be brushed aside for the next Trump-centric hoax.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS SCOTT JENNINGS



