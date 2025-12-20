Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video
Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're Getting Ripped from the Car

justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 PM on December 20, 2025
Comedy Central

Two women took it upon themselves to follow ICE around and report their location to people who have bad intentions toward officers. Welp, the officers had quite enough (understandably) and let them know about it.

Hopefully, if they did continue to follow ICE, they followed through on their threat. 

Leftists don't have common sense or a working brain stem so that explains quite a lot.

They are lucky they got a warning. They didn't deserve that.

That seems fair.

Another terrible result of the Biden years. 

Literally.

Some Leftist organization is probably paying them and paying for the gas and mileage. 

Where's the lie?

Maybe not the sole reason, but they are a large part of the reason things continue to go downhill. 

Fingers crossed.

