Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're Getting Ripped from the Car

Two women took it upon themselves to follow ICE around and report their location to people who have bad intentions toward officers. Welp, the officers had quite enough (understandably) and let them know about it.

BREAKING - Jobless liberal white women who spend all day stalking around ICE are finally getting put in their place.



“This is your one warning. If you follow us again, we’re going to stop you, break your window, rip you out, and arrest you.”



“Can I ask you a few questions,… pic.twitter.com/GAAjIUCnJ2 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 20, 2025

Hopefully, if they did continue to follow ICE, they followed through on their threat.

She's a dumb azz and if she impeding law enforcement she deserves what the results will be.



Just another stupid Karen. https://t.co/TcJ5Lb0Iu4 — Thompson (@franky_thompson) December 21, 2025

Commonsense.

A working brain stem.

Respect for federal agents.



All you need not to have your window broken and hit with a criminal record. https://t.co/QItvg4VmNp — Hon. Richard Littlefield 🇺🇲DOGE NH🇺🇲 (@RichardLit96443) December 20, 2025

Leftists don't have common sense or a working brain stem so that explains quite a lot.

She is lucky she only got warning

If I was @ICEgov agent I would have shatter her window & drag both of 👿 Demonrat Insurrectionists arresting them right there & haul them to jail.

Just like what happened to Dayanna Figuereo when she deliberately maliciously rammed into feds car! https://t.co/yLD1iXpADv — Lealand Bruce (@LealandB86633) December 20, 2025

They are lucky they got a warning. They didn't deserve that.

"Bro they literally just threa-end..."



We have the "bro," we have the "literally," and we have the dropped consonant.



That's three strikes in only five words.

She should be arrested for this crime alone. https://t.co/QB1R9ulY3z — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) December 20, 2025

That seems fair.

The Biden administration and these liberal politicians that have emboldened these idiots to feel entitled to dictate how everyone should feel and behave. Spoiled brats pitching temper tantrums. https://t.co/ZqvSmS2q02 — @Native (@lee923238) December 20, 2025

Another terrible result of the Biden years.

There is nothing worse than liberal white women. https://t.co/7kufXaPoex — Preston T. Holmes (xip, xopp, xorp) (@PTHolmes) December 20, 2025

Literally.

It’s called THE REAL WORD !



WTF - go find a job and stop wasting gas following people https://t.co/maiIqVo4u8 — donny (@donny10946277) December 20, 2025

Some Leftist organization is probably paying them and paying for the gas and mileage.

If you want them to stop getting in the way, offer a cash reward for each illegal they turn in. Liberals love to be a pain in the *ss but they love free stuff more. https://t.co/JAhGBZavfI — poolsfull (@poolsfull___) December 20, 2025

Where's the lie?

UNPOPULAR OPINION:



Women like this are the sole reason why America and the West are dying. https://t.co/l3faa91vLu — Chris (@x_CB27) December 20, 2025

Maybe not the sole reason, but they are a large part of the reason things continue to go downhill.

one can only hope they are stupid enough to keep following ICE and then they get ripped out of their car and arrested. — 🇺🇸RustyFcc🇺🇸 (@FccRusty14024) December 20, 2025

Fingers crossed.

