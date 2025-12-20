Scott Adams Thanks Perma-TDS Dems for Helping Perpetuate Trump's 'Unmatched Political Skill'

It can be difficult to keep up at most times, but the Democrat outrage cycle as it pertains to President Trump changes more often than Taylor Swift during one of her concerts (so we've heard).

Advertisement

In just the last few weeks we've gone from freakouts over the White House East Wing renovation and ballroom construction to narco terrorist boats getting blown up to sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers being seized to... wait, where are we now? Oh yes, Trump's name has been added to the Kennedy Center.

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen temporarily took a break this week from fighting to keep criminal illegals from being deported to protesting at the Trump-Kennedy Center while acting like the Washington Monument was being demolished:

Today I joined patriots at the Kennedy Center to make clear that Trump’s desecration of the Center will not stand. It’s not a matter of whether, but of when, his name will come down. We will not allow him to despoil what belongs to the American people. pic.twitter.com/3K4NvmMUV1 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 20, 2025

Trump should have renamed it the "Abrego Garcia-Kennedy Center" and presented Van Hollen with the ultimate anger dilemma.

Scott Adams best summarized the ability of Trump to trigger the Left by noting what will end up being known as the president's unmatched and historic political skill, all thanks to the Democrats and their lib media allies:

Watching Trump turn top Democrats into cats chasing a laser pointer will go down in history as unmatched political skill.



Someday, even Trump’s biggest critics will recognize this for what it is.



You’re watching the most persuasive President of all time exhale a better game… https://t.co/xdQLTQrRya — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 21, 2025

"You’re watching the most persuasive President of all time exhale a better game than his haters. He has them locked in the “narcissist” frame, blinded to the persuasion frame. Enjoy The Show!"

Nailed it! That's just perfect.

Do they realize nobody outside the Beltway gives a rat's patoot about the Kennedy Center? — Michael Watt (@whrlwndsprtlvng) December 21, 2025

🤣🤣 He does it just to piss them off - it’s so funny! — Black Cat🐈‍⬛ (@BlackCa81762254) December 21, 2025

That's one of the best parts and a gift that keeps on giving. His ability to drive them nuckin' futs is always two steps ahead. — Gremme76 (@GregDomme) December 21, 2025

Trump keeping the Democrats acting like cats chasing a laser pointer is the perfect analogy.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thanks and have a great weekend!