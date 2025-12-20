As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video
VIP
Photographer Critiques Vanity Fair's Photos of Trump Administration Officials
City of St. Paul Tells ICE to Cease and Desist Using City Parking...
Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're...
JFK's Unknown Niece Vows to Remove Trump's Name From Building With a Pickaxe
Tara Palmeri Asks If It’s a Coincidence Trump’s DOJ Released the Epstein Photos...
Outgoing DC Police Chief Has Meltdown and a Biblical Message for the Haters
Heartbreaking Cat Theft: Amazon Delivery Man Snatches Piper by the Scruff, Leaves Family...
Sen. Van Hollen Vows to End Trump's Desecration (Then Maybe Rename It the...
VIP
When Men Run for Seats Instead of Wars: A Lament for Lost Chivalry
Bernie Sanders: The Grinch Who Blocked a Pediatric Cancer Bill for Political Leverage
The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over...
It's AMAZING That More People Don't Watch Late-Night Shows With a 'Joke' and...

Scott Adams Thanks Perma-TDS Dems for Helping Perpetuate Trump's 'Unmatched Political Skill'

Doug P. | 9:15 PM on December 20, 2025

It can be difficult to keep up at most times, but the Democrat outrage cycle as it pertains to President Trump changes more often than Taylor Swift during one of her concerts (so we've heard). 

Advertisement

In just the last few weeks we've gone from freakouts over the White House East Wing renovation and ballroom construction to narco terrorist boats getting blown up to sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers being seized to... wait, where are we now? Oh yes, Trump's name has been added to the Kennedy Center. 

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen temporarily took a break this week from fighting to keep criminal illegals from being deported to protesting at the Trump-Kennedy Center while acting like the Washington Monument was being demolished: 

Trump should have renamed it the "Abrego Garcia-Kennedy Center" and presented Van Hollen with the ultimate anger dilemma. 

Scott Adams best summarized the ability of Trump to trigger the Left by noting what will end up being known as the president's unmatched and historic political skill, all thanks to the Democrats and their lib media allies: 

Recommended

Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're Getting Ripped from the Car
justmindy
Advertisement

"You’re watching the most persuasive President of all time exhale a better game than his haters. He has them locked in the “narcissist” frame, blinded to the persuasion frame.  Enjoy The Show!"

Nailed it! That's just perfect. 

Trump keeping the Democrats acting like cats chasing a laser pointer is the perfect analogy. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thanks and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're Getting Ripped from the Car
justmindy
As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE
Brett T.
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video
Brett T.
The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over Trump’s Absence
Warren Squire
City of St. Paul Tells ICE to Cease and Desist Using City Parking Lots in Strongly Worded Letter
Brett T.
JFK's Unknown Niece Vows to Remove Trump's Name From Building With a Pickaxe
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're Getting Ripped from the Car justmindy
Advertisement