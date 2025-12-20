Tara Palmeri Asks If It’s a Coincidence Trump’s DOJ Released the Epstein Photos...
VIP
President Trump Lowers Prescription Costs and Sends Warrior Dividends to the Troops
VIP
JFK's Unknown Niece Vows to Remove Trump's Name From Building With a Pickaxe

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy has reported, there has been a lot of drama over President Donald Trump adding his name to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. No less than Jim Acosta reported from "the scene of the crime" and insisted that "we" will never refer to it as the Trump Kennedy Center. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said that "this desecration of the Kennedy Center will not stand" and that Trump's name would come down from the center. Kennedy's niece, Maria Shriver, said it was "beyond comprehension" that Trump would add his name to the center, calling the addition "downright weird" and "obsessive in a weird way."

The Kennedy family is coming out of the woodwork to denounce this desecration of the building. People magazine reports that another of Kennedy's nieces, Kerry Kennedy, vowed to remove Trump's name with a pickaxe with a post on X:

Kennedy turned off replies to her post, but People didn't:

Yeah, she's not going to do a thing.

How many more Kennedys will pitch in with the effort? There seems to be an endlesss supply of them, and they're all nuts.

***

