JFK's Unknown Niece Vows to Remove Trump's Name From Building With a Pickaxe

As Twitchy has reported, there has been a lot of drama over President Donald Trump adding his name to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. No less than Jim Acosta reported from "the scene of the crime" and insisted that "we" will never refer to it as the Trump Kennedy Center. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said that "this desecration of the Kennedy Center will not stand" and that Trump's name would come down from the center. Kennedy's niece, Maria Shriver, said it was "beyond comprehension" that Trump would add his name to the center, calling the addition "downright weird" and "obsessive in a weird way."

The Kennedy family is coming out of the woodwork to denounce this desecration of the building. People magazine reports that another of Kennedy's nieces, Kerry Kennedy, vowed to remove Trump's name with a pickaxe with a post on X:

JFK's Niece Kerry Kennedy Vows to Remove Trump's Name From the Kennedy Center With 'a Pickax' https://t.co/BJfLG1W0qZ — People (@people) December 19, 2025

Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder. Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!! pic.twitter.com/ZLPhd7fU31 — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) December 19, 2025

Kennedy turned off replies to her post, but People didn't:

And she will probably leave the damage in disrepair, just like how it was falling apart until President Trump had it repaired. — Steadfast (@MaryForbes14) December 20, 2025

The “Kennedy” Center was falling apart and I didn’t see any of these Kennedy relatives donate to prop it up. RFK Jr is ok with it. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 20, 2025

The Kennedy’s get to pick and choose when they have a moral high ground to stand on @kerrykennedyrfk

I can imagine that it’s super hard for her being the one Kennedy that nobody cares about — realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) December 20, 2025

Ok…whatever. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) December 20, 2025

It was initially established as the National Cultural Center under legislation signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958. — Parnell Galant. 🇺🇸 (@ParnellGalant) December 20, 2025

It should never have been named for Kennedy in the first place. The whole project of a national center for the performing arts was initiated by President Eisenhower. It was named for Kennedy in the spasm of changes after his assassination (Idlewild Airport, Cape Canaveral etc). — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) December 20, 2025

If true it would be the first time a Kennedy performed manual labor. — 2shy2fly (@2shy2fly2025) December 20, 2025

Yeah, she's not going to do a thing.

The sense of entitlement among these Kennedys is off the charts. — Breakfast Taco (@BuzzzStryker) December 20, 2025

Do it and find out the consequences. — Richard Fuller (@RFuller29445) December 20, 2025

How many more Kennedys will pitch in with the effort? There seems to be an endlesss supply of them, and they're all nuts.

