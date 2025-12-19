Jim Acosta Reports Outside the Trump-Kennedy Center but Will NEVER Call It That (Ric Grenell Welcomes)

If you're keeping score at home and have completely lost track of what is the most recent outrage cycle, you can scratch off "it's now called the Gulf of America," "WH East Wing renovation/ballroom construction" and "the Pentagon's blowing up the boats of drug runners for the cartels" and replace it with "The Kennedy Center is now called The Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts":

The Kennedy family, including Maria Shriver, are beside themselves and trying to come to grips with what's happened.

Also trying to come to grips with it is former CNN White House reporter and TDS-addled drama queen Jim Acosta, who reported "from the scene of the crime" in front of the building with a new name which he will never speak of. Stunning and brave, but we're used to that:

In the spirit of bipartisanship, Richard Grenell gave Acosta a warm welcome:

Enjoy your time in front of the Trump Kennedy Center, Mr. Acosta!

Trump could rename a road on federal land in northern Alaska after himself and Acosta would be trying to hire a dog sled guide to get him up there for a defiant photo op.

