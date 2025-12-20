Sen. Van Hollen Vows to End Trump's Desecration (Then Maybe Rename It the Abrego Garcia-Kennedy Center?)

The Democrats have moved on to a fresh outrage and now it seems like their freakout about the White House's East Wing reconstruction and new ballroom took place so long ago.

Advertisement

Former CNN propagandist and currently a private Resistance journalist, Jim Acosta, was one of the first on the scene this week with a stunning and brave report:

Reporting from the scene of the crime. Trump has slapped his name on the Kennedy Center. But we will never call it the Trump Kennedy Center: pic.twitter.com/DFlabMjZPJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 19, 2025

As usual, Acosta's rhetoric is indistinguishable from the talking points that the DNC has sent out, which culminated in Sen. Chris Van Hollen leading a protest at the Trump Kennedy Center. It's nothing short of pitiful to see the party that applauded a year or more worth of torn down or vandalized monuments around the country now be triggered by the "desecration" of Trump's name being added to the Center:

Chris Van Hollen speaks to protesters outside the Kennedy Center: “We are here to say that this desecration of the Kennedy Center will not stand. Mark my words, whether it’s a matter of weeks or months, Donald Trump’s name will come down off of the Kennedy Center” pic.twitter.com/eaRmBB4NFv — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 20, 2025

If Van Hollen gets his way at some point maybe he'll want to change the name to the Abrego Garcia Kennedy Center, and the place would of course have a margarita bar.

The words .. HORROR and DESECRATION were used in this video by democrats. Seriously over reacting to a name being put on a building. TRUMP….

At this point.. it’s getting so stupidly ridiculous you’ve gotta laugh…🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6K1kiYrNCx — 🥎OUBoomerGirl🥎 (@luckywoman2007) December 20, 2025

lol, he’s driving them crazy, never did the ever think they’d be protesting Trump’s name on a building but yet here they are, I love it. — David Kolton (@DCK165) December 20, 2025

If the Dems stay as crazy as they are, Trump's name could remain on that building for years to come:

Let's hope so.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and misplaced "priorities."

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!