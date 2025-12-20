Heartbreaking Cat Theft: Amazon Delivery Man Snatches Piper by the Scruff, Leaves Family...
VIP
When Men Run for Seats Instead of Wars: A Lament for Lost Chivalry
Bernie Sanders: The Grinch Who Blocked a Pediatric Cancer Bill for Political Leverage
The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over...
It's AMAZING That More People Don't Watch Late-Night Shows With a 'Joke' and...
MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill...
Clinton Spox (Hillary, Is That You?) Says Latest Batch of Epstein Pics Are...
President Trump Lowers Prescription Costs and Sends Warrior Dividends to the Troops
VIP
60 Minutes' Promo About Where ICE Sent These Deported Illegals Fails to Garner...
Carol Roth Lets These 2 Super Rich Guys Know How to Alleviate Their...
Is Michael Jordan Trolling You? MJ Has a Secret X Account to Rage-Bait...
Tim Walz's Attempted 'Release the Files' Dunk on Trump/DOJ Was a Self-Awareness Faceplant...
Scott Jennings Revisits CNN Clash With Dem Attorney Wildly Wrong About Judge Hannah...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season

Sen. Van Hollen Vows to End Trump's Desecration (Then Maybe Rename It the Abrego Garcia-Kennedy Center?)

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on December 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democrats have moved on to a fresh outrage and now it seems like their freakout about the White House's East Wing reconstruction and new ballroom took place so long ago. 

Advertisement

Former CNN propagandist and currently a private Resistance journalist, Jim Acosta, was one of the first on the scene this week with a stunning and brave report:

As usual, Acosta's rhetoric is indistinguishable from the talking points that the DNC has sent out, which culminated in Sen. Chris Van Hollen leading a protest at the Trump Kennedy Center. It's nothing short of pitiful to see the party that applauded a year or more worth of torn down or vandalized monuments around the country now be triggered by the "desecration" of Trump's name being added to the Center: 

Recommended

The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over Trump’s Absence
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If Van Hollen gets his way at some point maybe he'll want to change the name to the Abrego Garcia Kennedy Center, and the place would of course have a margarita bar. 

If the Dems stay as crazy as they are, Trump's name could remain on that building for years to come:

Let's hope so. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and misplaced "priorities." 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over Trump’s Absence
Warren Squire
MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill Clinton’s Real Epstein Pics
Warren Squire
It's AMAZING That More People Don't Watch Late-Night Shows With a 'Joke' and Guest Balance Like This
Doug P.
Bernie Sanders: The Grinch Who Blocked a Pediatric Cancer Bill for Political Leverage
justmindy
Clinton Spox (Hillary, Is That You?) Says Latest Batch of Epstein Pics Are NOT About Bill
Doug P.
Carol Roth Lets These 2 Super Rich Guys Know How to Alleviate Their 'I Don't Pay Enough in Taxes' Guilt
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over Trump’s Absence Warren Squire
Advertisement