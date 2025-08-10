Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats' 'Knees Don't Bend' and BAHAHA

Poor Francis O'Rourke.

He so badly wants to be relevant and vital, and you know, he's just not. We suppose getting busted for using his wife's wealth to fly a bunch of Democrats hiding from redistricting to a corrupt, gerrymandered state like Illinois wasn't exactly the sort of attention he was going for.

Advertisement

Then again, the guy who uses the name Beto to appeal to more Hispanics probably thought this would look good.

And you know, it just doesn't.

In response to the pushback and investigations now, Francis is making a bizarre and hilarious claim:

Trump expects us to bend the knee and let him steal 5 Congressional seats. Our knees don’t bend in Texas. pic.twitter.com/Dboras1F65 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 10, 2025

They don't bend? Like, at all? How do Texas Democrats walk? Sit? For a man who probably sits to pee like Beto, this would be most inconvenient.

Heh.

X is having quite the heyday with his post:

No one gives af what you think. LOL!



Career loser. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 10, 2025

Tough crowd.

You are such a weasel hypocrite, Francis — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) August 10, 2025

Take the L. — Stevie Renee ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) August 10, 2025

Would you look at that? Beto's knees DO bend. Looks like he lied again.

I love it when the continual loser tells you what it takes to win. — Tim Cramer (@CramerSez) August 10, 2025

That looks suspiciously like a Hitler salute 😂 — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) August 10, 2025

Oh, dear.

Your reps literally just ran away from the state lol — FrankTown (@FrankTown) August 10, 2025

In closing, here's a little bonus illustrating just how dishonest (ignorant?) Beto is?

Beto: 'Democrats have always prioritized playing by the rules over gaining power.'



This may be the most laughably egregious lie of the entire redistricting saga.



Of course the MSNBC hosts enthusiastically agree. pic.twitter.com/MnE4hhVeXM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, our sides.

============================================================

Related:

FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS

Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running Away... X Informs Him OTHERWISE

DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abigail Spanberger

So THIS Is Why Mark Warner Keeps Attacking Tulsi Gabbard

Not Sure What's More HUMILIATING, MeidasTouch Pushing Fake JD Vance Story or the Obama Bro Who Bought It



============================================================

Editor's Note: Every day here at Twitchy, we strive to keep it classy and hold our elected officials to the same standard. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT and save 60% on your membership.