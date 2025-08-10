Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats' 'Knees Don't Bend' and BAHAHA

No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Poor Francis O'Rourke. 

He so badly wants to be relevant and vital, and you know, he's just not. We suppose getting busted for using his wife's wealth to fly a bunch of Democrats hiding from redistricting to a corrupt, gerrymandered state like Illinois wasn't exactly the sort of attention he was going for.

Then again, the guy who uses the name Beto to appeal to more Hispanics probably thought this would look good.

And you know, it just doesn't.

In response to the pushback and investigations now, Francis is making a bizarre and hilarious claim:

They don't bend? Like, at all? How do Texas Democrats walk? Sit? For a man who probably sits to pee like Beto, this would be most inconvenient.

Heh.

X is having quite the heyday with his post:

Tough crowd.

Would you look at that? Beto's knees DO bend. Looks like he lied again.

Oh, dear.

In closing, here's a little bonus illustrating just how dishonest (ignorant?) Beto is?

Ha.

HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, our sides.

============================================================

