Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 20, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported the other day, CBS News, of all outlets, posted a story about how Minnesota had become a magnet for "fraud tourists" because poor oversight of its state programs made it a good opportunity to make money. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said during a press conference that half of roughly $18 billion spent on social programs in Minnesota since 2018 could be linked to fraud.

How many billions of dollars of fraud have taken place under the nose of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison? Laughably, Ellison posted a cringe-inducing video on Friday featuring him in boxing gloves for his "scam stopper showdown."

Read the room, dude. How about catching some of the "ghost students" who are using fake or stolen identities to steal financial aid and other resources from colleges and universities without ever attending?

The timing of this video really couldn't be any more tone-deaf. Billions of taxpayer dollars disappeared because scammers thought Minnesota was an easy target, and it all happened right under your nose — or perhaps with your assistance.

