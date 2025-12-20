Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video

As Twitchy reported the other day, CBS News, of all outlets, posted a story about how Minnesota had become a magnet for "fraud tourists" because poor oversight of its state programs made it a good opportunity to make money. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said during a press conference that half of roughly $18 billion spent on social programs in Minnesota since 2018 could be linked to fraud.

How many billions of dollars of fraud have taken place under the nose of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison? Laughably, Ellison posted a cringe-inducing video on Friday featuring him in boxing gloves for his "scam stopper showdown."

Scammers thought Minnesotans were easy targets.

From student loan scams to fake utility callers, we shut them down this year — fast. pic.twitter.com/fNVqctMy8N — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) December 19, 2025

Read the room, dude. How about catching some of the "ghost students" who are using fake or stolen identities to steal financial aid and other resources from colleges and universities without ever attending?

How could your team make this video when it was under your nose that Somalis in your state stole up to $9 billion of taxpayer funds meant to help Americans in need? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 20, 2025

They literally created a new term called “fraud tourism” to describe how easy it was to defraud Minnesota taxpayers. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 19, 2025

Either you are the biggest failure ever at your job or you were in on it. Either way you should resign in shame. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 19, 2025

I hope your supporters’ feelings aren’t hurt when they realize just how stupid you think they are. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 19, 2025

You really think Americans don’t have the internet and can’t see the billions you allowed to be scammed? Don’t worry, we do 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 19, 2025

“We knew about this for years, but when the New York Times reported on it a couple of weeks ago, we decided to spring into action. We shut it down—fast. Well, not really but we’ll probably be forced to shut it down soon. Anyway, this sounds like we are doing something.” — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) December 19, 2025

How much of that do you think Minnesotans will get back? pic.twitter.com/AZ2liU4DId — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) December 19, 2025

Well he certainly didn’t shut down health and human services fraud! — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) December 19, 2025

Are you going to sue the Minnesota government for making $9+ Billion in Medicaid funds so easy to steal just like you sued car companies for making their cars easy to steal? — J Caleb Jones (@JCalebJones) December 19, 2025

Desperation flop sweat dude.



8+ billion stolen, with your tacit approval (and some of that money laundered to you) and NOW you want to act tough to try and prevent proof of your involvement from emerging.



Too late. — Aaron Palmer (@aaronpalmer) December 20, 2025

Timing is everything, Keith. Yours is awful. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) December 20, 2025

The timing of this video really couldn't be any more tone-deaf. Billions of taxpayer dollars disappeared because scammers thought Minnesota was an easy target, and it all happened right under your nose — or perhaps with your assistance.

