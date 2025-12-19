Star Tribune's Previous Attempt to Debunk Trump's Claim About Scope of MN Fraud Is Aging Worse by the Day

The scope of the fraud that's being uncovered in Minnesota continues to grow, and the odds are slim to none that the top political leadership in the state wasn't aware of what was going on and who was doing it. Yep, nothing to see here:

Prosecutors said Thursday that they are investigating roughly $18 billion spent on social programs in Minnesota since 2018. CBS News asked how much they believe was fraud, and they said they've "seen more red flags than legitimate providers." Thompson suggested half of the $18 billion or more could be fraudulent James Clark, the inspector general of Minnesota's Department of Human Services, said in a statement: "Speculation that half of Medicaid payments for some services are fraudulent is shocking. If there is evidence of Medicaid fraud, the state should be given the information so DHS can slam the door shut on payments to those individuals and businesses."

"Thompson suggested half of the $18 billion or more could be fraudulent." That was said during a press conference:

A doozy of a press conference by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson just pegged the cost of the Medicaid programs scrutinized for fraud in Minnesota at $18 billion with the possibility half is fraudulent. More to come…. pic.twitter.com/0c58Vgbhyl — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 18, 2025

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas added this context:

For Context:



Somalia’s Entire GDP: $13 Billion



Exposure to Somali FRAUD in ONE STATE: $18 Billion



END IT ALL https://t.co/6S4rkgTCcV — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 18, 2025

Earlier this month the Minnesota Star Tribune did the usual "journalism" thing by assuming everything Trump says is wrong and attempted a debunking of sorts that is aging worse by the day:

The New York Post's Miranda Devine isn't surprised, considering the source:

The Minnesota Star Tribune masquerades as a newspaper. It's actually a Democrat front, hiding news, twisting facts, lying outright. One of the worst in the country. https://t.co/M3ufWjUdwy — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 19, 2025

They've got company, too.

Is it legal to pose as a business while actually being an extension of a political party? — Bill Judge - author, cozy novels (@realBillJudge) December 19, 2025

That's why we can do nothing but roll our eyes when Democrats claim most of the media's on Trump's side. It's laughable.

