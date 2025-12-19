Vance Dance: MAGA Embraces White House ‘Soul Train’ AI Parody Video Being Shared...


Star Tribune's Previous Attempt to Debunk Trump's Claim About Scope of MN Fraud Is Aging Worse by the Day

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on December 19, 2025

The scope of the fraud that's being uncovered in Minnesota continues to grow, and the odds are slim to none that the top political leadership in the state wasn't aware of what was going on and who was doing it. Yep, nothing to see here:

Prosecutors said Thursday that they are investigating roughly $18 billion spent on social programs in Minnesota since 2018. CBS News asked how much they believe was fraud, and they said they've "seen more red flags than legitimate providers." Thompson suggested half of the $18 billion or more could be fraudulent

James Clark, the inspector general of Minnesota's Department of Human Services, said in a statement: "Speculation that half of Medicaid payments for some services are fraudulent is shocking. If there is evidence of Medicaid fraud, the state should be given the information so DHS can slam the door shut on payments to those individuals and businesses."

"Thompson suggested half of the $18 billion or more could be fraudulent." That was said during a press conference:  

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas added this context: 

Earlier this month the Minnesota Star Tribune did the usual "journalism" thing by assuming everything Trump says is wrong and attempted a debunking of sorts that is aging worse by the day: 

The New York Post's Miranda Devine isn't surprised, considering the source: 

They've got company, too.

That's why we can do nothing but roll our eyes when Democrats claim most of the media's on Trump's side. It's laughable. 

*****

