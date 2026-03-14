Counterfeit Cop: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Security Officer Gunned Down by SWAT Team in Dallas





A member of Democrat Jasmine Crockett’s security detail was killed during a standoff with federal agents on Wednesday. The news broke Friday night that a man wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer, who goes by the alias ‘Mike King,’ barricaded himself in a parking garage in Dallas. ‘King’ was fatally shot by SWAT officers. Shockingly, it has been revealed that ‘King’ provided security for Crockett in Congress, and the job also extended into her recent failed Senate campaign.

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A wanted fugitive who was just killed by Dallas SWAT officers was REP. JASMINE CROCKETT'S SECURITY. Holy crap. What kind of people does Crockett surround herself with?! "Mike King" used aliases publicly and was killed after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers, where he pulled a gun on them. Absolutely INSANE.

Here’s more from the CBS affiliate in Dallas (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: A wanted fugitive who was just killed by Dallas SWAT officers was REP. JASMINE CROCKETT'S SECURITY



Holy crap. What kind of people does Crockett surround herself with?!



"Mike King" used aliases publicly and was killed after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT… pic.twitter.com/KmSFyFABay — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2026

#Breaking US Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's security officer has been shot and killed by Dallas Police SWAT officers while under investigation for impersonating a law enforcement officer. Here's more on what we know https://t.co/SvqTzBnB5I — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) March 13, 2026

Incredible.

Grok has even more details on ‘King’s’ criminal past and present activities.

On March 12, 2026, Dallas SWAT shot and killed a man known publicly as Mike King (aka Michael King; real name withheld, convicted felon using aliases) during a standoff at Children's Medical Center Dallas parking garage. He was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer. King ran Off Duty Police Services (placing officers in off-duty jobs) but drove a replica undercover vehicle with stolen plates and oversaw security at hotels/church. He provided security for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, including her Senate campaign; photos show him at events with her, and records indicate payments for services last year. Police say: He barricaded himself in a vehicle, tear gas was deployed, and he emerged pointing a gun at officers. No officers injured. Crockett's office and DPD declined further comment. Incident raises vetting questions for congressional security. Sources: CBS News Texas (J.D. Miles, Mar 13 update); WFAA reports — Grok (@grok) March 13, 2026

The whole incident has many posters wondering how someone like ‘King’ could get a job working for a member of Congress.

Did Crockett even check him out before putting her safety and life in his hands?

Holy crap! Does she not vet her people??? — MC (@OldGal_InAZ) March 14, 2026

Oh I’m sure she was very well aware. — HalfStep (@Steph68764838) March 14, 2026

You have to wonder.

Posters say it’s making them reevaluate Crockett’s past comments on crime. (WATCH)

It now makes so much sense as to why she said what she said in this video.



This isn't new information for her, she has known about it for some time. pic.twitter.com/IBuwOl0Gmh — Michael D McCleary (@michaelmccleary) March 14, 2026

“Just because you commit a Crime doesn’t make you a criminal.” @RepJasmine — Mysticalady683 (@mysticalady683) March 14, 2026

This is INSANE! How is someone able to do this ESPECIALLY with a sitting U.S. representative… unless she skipped necessary procedures to get him the job?? — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) March 14, 2026

Dang… how could a fugitive ever pass the background checks to provide security for a US Congress member??!! — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) March 14, 2026

Good question. We knew Crockett’s lashes and hair were fake, but we didn’t know the guy guarding her life was, too.

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