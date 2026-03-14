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Counterfeit Cop: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Security Officer Gunned Down by SWAT Team in Dallas

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 AM on March 14, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero


A member of Democrat Jasmine Crockett’s security detail was killed during a standoff with federal agents on Wednesday. The news broke Friday night that a man wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer, who goes by the alias ‘Mike King,’ barricaded himself in a parking garage in Dallas. ‘King’ was fatally shot by SWAT officers. Shockingly, it has been revealed that ‘King’ provided security for Crockett in Congress, and the job also extended into her recent failed Senate campaign.

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A wanted fugitive who was just killed by Dallas SWAT officers was REP. JASMINE CROCKETT'S SECURITY.

Holy crap. What kind of people does Crockett surround herself with?!

"Mike King" used aliases publicly and was killed after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers, where he pulled a gun on them.

Absolutely INSANE.

Here’s more from the CBS affiliate in Dallas (WATCH)

Incredible.

Grok has even more details on ‘King’s’ criminal past and present activities.

On March 12, 2026, Dallas SWAT shot and killed a man known publicly as Mike King (aka Michael King; real name withheld, convicted felon using aliases) during a standoff at Children's Medical Center Dallas parking garage.

He was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer. King ran Off Duty Police Services (placing officers in off-duty jobs) but drove a replica undercover vehicle with stolen plates and oversaw security at hotels/church.

He provided security for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, including her Senate campaign; photos show him at events with her, and records indicate payments for services last year.

Police say: He barricaded himself in a vehicle, tear gas was deployed, and he emerged pointing a gun at officers. No officers injured.

Crockett's office and DPD declined further comment. Incident raises vetting questions for congressional security.

Sources: CBS News Texas (J.D. Miles, Mar 13 update); WFAA reports

— Grok (@grok) March 13, 2026

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The whole incident has many posters wondering how someone like ‘King’ could get a job working for a member of Congress.

Did Crockett even check him out before putting her safety and life in his hands? 

You have to wonder.

Posters say it’s making them reevaluate Crockett’s past comments on crime. (WATCH) 

Good question. We knew Crockett’s lashes and hair were fake, but we didn’t know the guy guarding her life was, too.
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CONGRESS CRIME JASMINE CROCKETT NATIONAL SECURITY SENATE

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