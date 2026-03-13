Lefty Outlets: Just a Guy Avenging Innocent Family. Reality: Hezbollah Ties All Along

Yesterday, all the Lefty journalists were sharing articles excusing the Synagogue terrorist for his actions yesterday because his brothers and family members were killed last week by an Israeli bomb. Today, it's revealed those 'brothers' were members of the terrorist group, Hezbollah.

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NYT: Guy who tried to blow up a synagogue was just avenging family who definitely weren’t terrorists.



Lebanese journo: They were part of Hezbollah rocket unit



US feds: Family were terrorists and suspect had terrorist contacts on phone. https://t.co/wEhuA7MWSF pic.twitter.com/vMngu8qU22 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 13, 2026

That kind of explains why they may have been targeted.

You don't hate them enough. https://t.co/YXHMjGgN9N — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) March 13, 2026

"They were in the Scouts for God's sake. That doesn't make them terrorists. Now if they were in the Girl Scouts, that would be a different story."

-Megyn and Tucker probably pic.twitter.com/sVCmphWliz — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) March 13, 2026

They were just selling Thin Mints around the neighborhood.

So vigilante Justice is ok as long as they are Islamic Jihadists? Dems and their ToxicDemMedia’s hate for America and Americans has no limits — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 13, 2026

This is what supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah truly believe.

The @nytimes knows its audience, which will now believe it was just some poor bereft Muslim lashing out. — AAE (@AAC0519) March 13, 2026

A masterclass in journalism once again by the NYT. Surprised the headline didn’t read “Tragic Loss Leads Michigan Man to Try Out New Parking Technique at Local Synagogue”. 🙃 — Blue & White Grit USMC Style (AKA Tom) (@TriPSU91) March 13, 2026

Don't give them any ideas.

It's almost like certain people from certain places might be a problem if they come to live in the US? 🤔 — Howl America 250 (@AlohaOasis) March 13, 2026

Perhaps there should be better safeguards about who we bring into the United States.

I'm so skeptical of the far left media that I don't even trust that his family WAS killed. Were they? How do we know that, because they said it? Doesn't matter either way of course but I question everything they say — xMDawgx (@xMDawg) March 13, 2026

Is there evidence the children were actually killed? Has anyone checked to see if they were being used as human shields. That's a thing Hamas and Hezbollah often do. These are just claims at this point.

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Liberal media has completely gone off the rails.



I’m not sure what their business strategy is at this point. Even the normies are starting to wake up to how blatantly false this stuff is getting. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) March 13, 2026

Of course they aren't.

The NYT spews Jew hatred. I hope it goes out of business. If Jews really controlled the media there would be no NYT. — CrazyNation😊🙁🤡 (@CrazyNation4) March 13, 2026

That's the truth!

If only the NYT had journalists to investigate these things. 🤔 — Mary Ellen House (@MaryEllenHouse) March 13, 2026

What a concept!

Mainstream media are liars. — MrFriend (@kindlover101) March 13, 2026

Mostly.

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