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Lefty Outlets: Just a Guy Avenging Innocent Family. Reality: Hezbollah Ties All Along

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Yesterday, all the Lefty journalists were sharing articles excusing the Synagogue terrorist for his actions yesterday because his brothers and family members were killed last week by an Israeli bomb. Today, it's revealed those 'brothers' were members of the terrorist group, Hezbollah. 

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That kind of explains why they may have been targeted. 

They were just selling Thin Mints around the neighborhood.

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This is what supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah truly believe. 

Don't give them any ideas. 

Perhaps there should be better safeguards about who we bring into the United States.

Is there evidence the children were actually killed? Has anyone checked to see if they were being used as human shields. That's a thing Hamas and Hezbollah often do. These are just claims at this point.

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Of course they aren't.

That's the truth!

What a concept!

Mostly.

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Tags:

HAMAS ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL TERRORISM

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