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Biden DOJ's Masterstroke: 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Letter for Straw Buyer Who Then Armed an ISIS Fanboy to Kill

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/John Clark

The more we find about the shooting at Old Dominion in Virginia yesterday, the worse it gets. First of all the gunman had been previously convicted of helping ISIL and served jail time for it. For some reason, he was allowed to stay in America after he got out. He should have been denaturalized and shipped out. 

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Now, we find out the guy who sold him the gun had been arrested during the Biden Admin for straw purchasing guns and they just didn't pursue the charges. 

That choice ended with a ROTC instructor who served his country in war dead.

How did the Biden Admin not prosecute before? 

It's almost like Democrats want to embolden criminals.

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This incident just proves Democrats don't actually want gun control. If they did, they would enforce the laws on the books currently to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. They don't. This case proves they don't care if criminals have guns. They don't want law abiding citizens to have guns.

The only people Democrats want to put in jail are their political enemies. If you agree with their Commie rhetoric, they don't care what crimes you commit. 

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Like he's a third grader who pulled someone's hair or something.

Shut up, Dems! Silence from you.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE VIRGINIA

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