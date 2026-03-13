Biden DOJ's Masterstroke: 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Letter for Straw Buyer Who Then Armed an ISIS Fanboy to Kill

The more we find about the shooting at Old Dominion in Virginia yesterday, the worse it gets. First of all the gunman had been previously convicted of helping ISIL and served jail time for it. For some reason, he was allowed to stay in America after he got out. He should have been denaturalized and shipped out.

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Now, we find out the guy who sold him the gun had been arrested during the Biden Admin for straw purchasing guns and they just didn't pursue the charges.

That choice ended with a ROTC instructor who served his country in war dead.

So the dude who sold a gun to the terrorist who killed a retired Lt Col in the Army had previously admitted to being a straw purchaser of guns that *checks notes* were used in a homicide and *checks notes again* Biden’s DOJ didn’t prosecute https://t.co/yjr26bxqEI pic.twitter.com/Q6VLsskKnJ — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 13, 2026

How did the Biden Admin not prosecute before?

I didn’t know you can just write an “I’m sorry letter” and get away with 3 straw purchases, 2 of which were found at homicide scenes. https://t.co/IPqqD4r00v — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) March 13, 2026

It's almost like Democrats want to embolden criminals.

Growing up I was told that if you commit a crime, you get arrested and go on trial and go to prison. Little did I know that each step is filled with a million little technicalities that have the net result of “if you don’t look like me, you don’t go to prison” https://t.co/FI1npJDK5V — Gary (@plzbepatient) March 13, 2026

Gun control is not about safety. It's about control.



I know that's a slogan, and I usually recoil from using slogans. But this one is true, as they demonstrate again and again.



The point of a system is what it does. Gun control is first and foremost about harassing and… https://t.co/P0OpOCcHkh — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) March 13, 2026

This incident just proves Democrats don't actually want gun control. If they did, they would enforce the laws on the books currently to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. They don't. This case proves they don't care if criminals have guns. They don't want law abiding citizens to have guns.

The Biden administration moved heaven and earth to imprison people who occupied abortion clinics or simply set foot in the Capitol on J6, while letting the straw purchasers of guns used in literal homicides off with a warning and letter of apology. https://t.co/VWCoknBEeG — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) March 13, 2026

The only people Democrats want to put in jail are their political enemies. If you agree with their Commie rhetoric, they don't care what crimes you commit.

But tell me again how leftists just want “common sense gun laws” to stop “gun violence.” https://t.co/ecFZWQM9em — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 13, 2026

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A letter of apology?!



So he’s working for the government….



If I did this? I’d be in prison for 10-15 YEARS



How can a man who didn’t not once but 3x avoid jail? HE WORKS FOR A 3 LETTER AGENCY 😒 https://t.co/WKOzjS68Po — Fifty Marie (@ShadesOfPunky) March 13, 2026

Like he's a third grader who pulled someone's hair or something.

Not another word from Dems on gun control https://t.co/BEAAscDH3K — Steve (@UberSteve) March 13, 2026

Shut up, Dems! Silence from you.

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