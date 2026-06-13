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This Tim Walz Post Last Year Celebrating a Stock Drop Involving Elon Musk Has Aged Hilariously

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on June 13, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

After the SpaceX IPO yesterday, Elon Musk became the first trillionaire in world history. 

The Left immediately started re-scheming in fresh attempts to transfer some of that wealth in order to put it under their control, proving yet again that the most dangerous place in the world to be standing is between a congressional Democrat and somebody else's money. 

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One Democrat who, as far as we can tell, has yet to comment on Musk's current status is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who just last year was thrilled to the point of jazz hands that Tesla's stock was down. Remember this one?

Tim's take is getting fresh attention this weekend, and for good reason: 

Updates are being requested!

At least Walz's post helped make it abundantly clear that modern Democrats will root for the failure of large companies that employ tens of thousands of people or more if they don't like the owner. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Tampon Tim). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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