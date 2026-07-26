People Mag Slams Trump's Transphobic Joke About Kaitlan Collins (and Everyone Has the Same Question)

CNN's Kaitlan Collins covers the White House during President Trump's second term and has slowly become an "Acosta Lite" of sorts, though not nearly as insufferable.

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Collins does however do her best to help out the Left with their talking points.

Kaitlan Collins pushes back on Trump rhetoric: Democratic socialism ‘is not communism’https://t.co/9G4J2WBCNU — The Hill (@thehill) June 27, 2026

"A communist is just a socialist in a hurry," Kaitlan.

As a result of her work on behalf of the Democrats, Collins' name came up during Trump's speech at Friday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. People Magazine called one remark "transphobic."

Trump Attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins with Transphobic Remark in Front of All Her Colleagues https://t.co/w31uosbwfW — People (@people) July 25, 2026

"Attacks"? "Transphobic"?

What did Trump say? Here it is.

After commenting on her expressions, Trump attempted to deliver a roast-style joke that was met with silence from the crowd, comparing her to trans actress Dylan Mulvaney in a three-year-old ad campaign. “I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” he said, “but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

That's what many in the media are now calling a "transphobic attack."

Really?

The left says Dylan Mulvaney is just as beautiful as any other woman, until you tell a woman she looks like her. It’s only an insult if you don’t believe their lie.

Well played Trump!! Well played! — DogMom (@PamF194) July 25, 2026

I imagine the Legacy Media is struggling mightily with how to react to the Kaitlan Collins/Dylan Mulvaney comparison. I mean, the Legacy Media’s official take has always been that Dylan Mulvaney is a “beautiful woman.” How is it an insult to compare Collins to that? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 25, 2026

Right on cue, everybody had the same questions.

Wait…it’s hard to keep up…



Lefties claim that Dylan Mulvaney is a beautiful woman.



Trump remarks that Kaitlan Collins & Dylan look alike..



But that’s transphobic? Shouldn’t it be a compliment using Leftie logic? https://t.co/74VlswbwUP — Coach Di (@CoachDi85) July 26, 2026

Can any journalist help me understand what was transphobic about Donald Trump comparing Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2026

Why is it transphobic? Go ahead. Say it.



Because he compared her to a man… and that would force you to admit Dylan Mulvaney isn’t a woman?



How exhausting this constant denial must be for all of you. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 26, 2026

What was Transphobic…? — Don Carter (@d1carter) July 26, 2026

I've been reliably informed Dylan Mulvaney is a beautiful woman, what's the problem? — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) July 25, 2026

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That's what you finally came up with, a "Transphobic Remark" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CRMkZOAMTE — Paula (@PaulaC_mj1981) July 26, 2026

I normally don’t buy the “4-D chess” stuff, but like…did Donald Trump do 4-D chess to get left wing media outlets to accidentally admit they don’t think males can become women? https://t.co/dGhC0ebKKY — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 26, 2026

@people are you saying there is something wrong with thinking Kaitlan Collins looks like Dylan Mulvaney?



Why is that? Do tell... we'll wait... https://t.co/ofn1YACNUz — Callie (@action_advocate) July 26, 2026

The lefty media has repeatedly informed everybody that Mulvaney is a beautiful, bright woman so how in the world would it be insulting to say Collins looks similar? People Magazine won't even attempt to explain why, and for obvious reasons.

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