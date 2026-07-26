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People Mag Slams Trump's Transphobic Joke About Kaitlan Collins (and Everyone Has the Same Question)

Doug P. | 8:51 AM on July 26, 2026
Meme

CNN's Kaitlan Collins covers the White House during President Trump's second term and has slowly become an "Acosta Lite" of sorts, though not nearly as insufferable. 

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Collins does however do her best to help out the Left with their talking points

"A communist is just a socialist in a hurry," Kaitlan. 

As a result of her work on behalf of the Democrats, Collins' name came up during Trump's speech at Friday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. People Magazine called one remark "transphobic."

"Attacks"? "Transphobic"?

What did Trump say? Here it is.

After commenting on her expressions, Trump attempted to deliver a roast-style joke that was met with silence from the crowd, comparing her to trans actress Dylan Mulvaney in a three-year-old ad campaign. 

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” he said, “but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

That's what many in the media are now calling a "transphobic attack." 

Really?

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Right on cue, everybody had the same questions.

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The lefty media has repeatedly informed everybody that Mulvaney is a beautiful, bright woman so how in the world would it be insulting to say Collins looks similar? People Magazine won't even attempt to explain why, and for obvious reasons. 

*****

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DONALD TRUMP DYLAN MULVANEY KAITLAN COLLINS MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER

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