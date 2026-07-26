'You're Late to the MAGA Party!' Dems AGAIN Try to Rip Off (and Take Credit for) a Trump Policy

Every now and then we'll spot Democrats who are running for office while saying that President Trump is a "threat to democracy" prove that their rhetoric is total BS by attempting to steal his policies and claim them as their own.

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With the midterms just over three months off, here's one of the latest examples.

No tax on tips means more money in Arizonans' pockets. pic.twitter.com/dDxgmMME28 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) July 24, 2026

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is also getting in on the action.

Fewer taxes. Bigger paychecks.



We're ending state income taxes on up to $25,000 in tipped income.



That’s $67 million back in the pockets of New Yorkers like Lucas and the team at Vinateria this year alone. pic.twitter.com/PATY4Fq7Rs — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 25, 2026

They could at least credit Trump with giving them the idea but of course that won't happen.

Where...have I heard that before? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 26, 2026

Yeah, what was that called again?

So….No tax on tips? We’ve heard that somewhere before. https://t.co/gzBJNXhYEi — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) July 26, 2026

That's the one!

Trump already did that, you are late to the MAGA party. Bucky! https://t.co/DltAUYLK4w — American Anne (@Anne8065) July 25, 2026

Leave it to a Dem to take credit for something that's already been done. — ThisJustin25 (@TJustin25) July 25, 2026

So now you have resorted to copying Trump since your failed policies are shedding voters. — Carl (@gsb0824) July 25, 2026

You might recall that Kamala Harris did something similar during the 2024 campaign by blatantly stealing a Trump campaign promise.

JUST IN: Harris campaign STEALS President Trump's "NO TAX ON TIPS" proposal…



pic.twitter.com/FObMTz29Ly — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 11, 2024

Can Trump sue these Democrats for theft? Sheesh.

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