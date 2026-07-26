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'You're Late to the MAGA Party!' Dems AGAIN Try to Rip Off (and Take Credit for) a Trump Policy

Doug P. | 11:00 AM on July 26, 2026
Meme

Every now and then we'll spot Democrats who are running for office while saying that President Trump is a "threat to democracy" prove that their rhetoric is total BS by attempting to steal his policies and claim them as their own. 

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With the midterms just over three months off, here's one of the latest examples. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is also getting in on the action. 

They could at least credit Trump with giving them the idea but of course that won't happen. 

Yeah, what was that called again?

That's the one!

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You might recall that Kamala Harris did something similar during the 2024 campaign by blatantly stealing a Trump campaign promise.

Can Trump sue these Democrats for theft? Sheesh.

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2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA DONALD TRUMP KATHY HOCHUL TAXES

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