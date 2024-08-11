Did She Learn Plagiarism From Biden? Kamala's Hot New Campaign Promise is ... Donald Trump's

A recurring theme of Kamala Harris's campaign for president since she was installed without a vote as the Democrats' nominee weeks ago is how she refuses to put out any specific policy proposals. Twitchy has even reported on the fact that her official website contains only donation links and no policy information.
Then, of course, there is the small problem of her not holding any press conferences ... and the mainstream media not having any problem with that.
But maybe the pressure of being an empty pantsuit is starting to get to Harris. At her most recent rally, she decided to lay out a hot new campaign promise.
There's only one problem: the promise she made was the exact one that Donald Trump made months ago. Watch:
JUST IN: Harris campaign STEALS President Trump's "NO TAX ON TIPS" proposal…— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/FObMTz29Ly
No taxes on tips? Really? Hmm ... where have we heard that one before?
Oh, right. It's been a Trump campaign staple since he introduced it on June 9.
Is there anything about Harris that is not completely phony or fake? If there is, we have yet to see it.
Trump responded almost immediately.
JUST IN: Trump responds to Harris after she STOLE his NOT TAX ON TIPS plan..— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 11, 2024
"Kamala Harris, whose “Honeymoon” period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy."
"The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for… https://t.co/1mVRxpWHPE pic.twitter.com/ixRWdBjmr4
Of course, she doesn't mean it. She only said it because he was in Nevada, where service workers are abundant. But as Libs of TikTok noted, one year ago, the Biden-Harris administration promised to crack down on tips.
Just last year the IRS under Biden-Harris made plans to crack down on tips.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2024
Now Kamala is stealing Trump’s policy of “no tax on tips.”#CopyCatKamala pic.twitter.com/63aiLioajY
Whoopsies.
And then the replies and memes began to pour in fast and furious.
Harris-Walz 2024: Stolen proposals and stolen valor! https://t.co/vidvYDdbKA— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024
That's a catchy slogan. It's 'joyful' and 'folksy' even, right mainstream media?
The Top of the Ticket Steals Campaign Ideas— Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) August 11, 2024
The Bottom of the Ticket Stole Valor
Bwahahahahahaha https://t.co/9rBr0WWf5r
HAHAHA. Whatever happened to that guy?
Oh, right. He got a sweetheart plea deal with no jail time. Because no one is above the law, right Merrick Garland?
Wait, if she’s just gonna copy and paste Trump’s site, she doesn’t need another week or two to debut it. https://t.co/QfHpTGnh6Z— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 11, 2024
All she has to do is hit 'Control-C' and then 'Control-V' on her laptop.
If her next idea is “Remain in Mexico” we’ll be getting somewhere https://t.co/LglkTP3Ncd— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) August 11, 2024
And she would mean that one as much as she meant this one. In other words, not at all.
The ONLY reason Kamala Harris didn’t remove the "tax on tips" during her first 1,400 days in office is because she needed to hear the idea from Donald Trump first.— Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) August 11, 2024
There are a lot of things she is promising to do now that she and Biden didn't do for four years.
That seems a little suspicious.
BREAKING: Kamala says she was inspired to steal Trump's "no taxes on tips" idea after she saw how easy it was for Tim to steal valor.— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 11, 2024
Stolen election— Matty J (@MattJohnsonAZ) August 11, 2024
Stolen valor
And now stolen policy proposals
There’s nothing the left won’t steal https://t.co/Ckt1aW6szh
Hey, don't forget that they stole the 2024 nomination from Biden. Even though he probably already has.
Now Trump needs to call her bluff and up the ante by proposing no taxes on small businesses that gross under than $500K a year etc https://t.co/lZYMelhQMQ— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 11, 2024
Now, you're talkin'. LOL.
Joe Biden:— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 11, 2024
“Why did you steal Trump’s ideas, Kamala?”
Heels Up: https://t.co/mNu7aIjM8p pic.twitter.com/UipMI01BNN
Apologies for inserting that tweet, but Gen X had to be heard from.
YIKES. That is some nightmare fuel right there.
- https://t.co/bFC9BDNie2 pic.twitter.com/xACohaxRaY— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 11, 2024
Copypasta is supposed to be reserved for Internet jokes, not for presidential policies.
oh boy pic.twitter.com/vqo4Pnk2VL— Magills (@magills_) August 11, 2024
Now, that is clever. We love Magills.
Plagiarism is so 'brat.'
https://t.co/xlv5ylMUV8 pic.twitter.com/9AImTqwUYO— Coach Jones (@Gregory33605708) August 11, 2024
So.....why aren't Democrats doing this right now?— 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) August 11, 2024
Oh, that's right.....because CacklingKamala has no intention of following through on this. https://t.co/ETyZIPLvVp
You don't hire 87,000 new IRS agents if your plan is to go lighter on taxpayers.
Absolutely shameless. https://t.co/7XmN7Rm6Uk— The Based Mother (née Elena) (@TheBasedMother) August 11, 2024
Shameless and it's a lie.
Trump's running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, also asked the obvious question on everyone's minds:
Given that she runs the government why doesn't she do it now? https://t.co/faVbwvwRC9— JD Vance (@JDVance) August 11, 2024
(PSSST -- Because she never actually plans on doing it.)
But we're guessing Vance knew that already.
And Trump wasn't done with Copycat Kamala either. He has one more shot for her last night.
#CopyCatKamala pic.twitter.com/uNVBVC86vS— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2024
Maybe she'll announce a new Abraham Accords plan. That ought to go over well with her antisemitic base.
Speaking of that hashtag though, late in the evening it had surged to the top trending topic on Twitter.
#CopyCatKamala is now the #1 trend! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iBjdaxOgts— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2024
We expect we'll see a lot more about #CopyCatKamala this morning. Maybe even a hashtag game.
Stay tuned.
In the meantime, conservatives can just enjoy the fact that Kamala Harris is every bit the empty, unqualified, embarrassing, empty suit that we always knew she was.
