Did She Learn Plagiarism From Biden? Kamala's Hot New Campaign Promise is ... Donald Trump's

A recurring theme of Kamala Harris's campaign for president since she was installed without a vote as the Democrats' nominee weeks ago is how she refuses to put out any specific policy proposals. Twitchy has even reported on the fact that her official website contains only donation links and no policy information.

Then, of course, there is the small problem of her not holding any press conferences ... and the mainstream media not having any problem with that.

But maybe the pressure of being an empty pantsuit is starting to get to Harris. At her most recent rally, she decided to lay out a hot new campaign promise.

There's only one problem: the promise she made was the exact one that Donald Trump made months ago. Watch:

JUST IN: Harris campaign STEALS President Trump's "NO TAX ON TIPS" proposal…



pic.twitter.com/FObMTz29Ly — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 11, 2024

No taxes on tips? Really? Hmm ... where have we heard that one before?

Oh, right. It's been a Trump campaign staple since he introduced it on June 9.

Is there anything about Harris that is not completely phony or fake? If there is, we have yet to see it.

Trump responded almost immediately.

JUST IN: Trump responds to Harris after she STOLE his NOT TAX ON TIPS plan..



"Kamala Harris, whose “Honeymoon” period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy."



"The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for… https://t.co/1mVRxpWHPE pic.twitter.com/ixRWdBjmr4 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 11, 2024

Of course, she doesn't mean it. She only said it because he was in Nevada, where service workers are abundant. But as Libs of TikTok noted, one year ago, the Biden-Harris administration promised to crack down on tips.

Just last year the IRS under Biden-Harris made plans to crack down on tips.



Now Kamala is stealing Trump’s policy of “no tax on tips.”#CopyCatKamala pic.twitter.com/63aiLioajY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2024

Whoopsies.

And then the replies and memes began to pour in fast and furious.

Harris-Walz 2024: Stolen proposals and stolen valor! https://t.co/vidvYDdbKA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

That's a catchy slogan. It's 'joyful' and 'folksy' even, right mainstream media?

The Top of the Ticket Steals Campaign Ideas

The Bottom of the Ticket Stole Valor



Bwahahahahahaha https://t.co/9rBr0WWf5r — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) August 11, 2024

- pic.twitter.com/AEsbqfHssK — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 11, 2024

HAHAHA. Whatever happened to that guy?

Oh, right. He got a sweetheart plea deal with no jail time. Because no one is above the law, right Merrick Garland?

Wait, if she’s just gonna copy and paste Trump’s site, she doesn’t need another week or two to debut it. https://t.co/QfHpTGnh6Z — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 11, 2024

All she has to do is hit 'Control-C' and then 'Control-V' on her laptop.

If her next idea is “Remain in Mexico” we’ll be getting somewhere https://t.co/LglkTP3Ncd — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) August 11, 2024

And she would mean that one as much as she meant this one. In other words, not at all.

The ONLY reason Kamala Harris didn’t remove the "tax on tips" during her first 1,400 days in office is because she needed to hear the idea from Donald Trump first. — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) August 11, 2024

There are a lot of things she is promising to do now that she and Biden didn't do for four years.

That seems a little suspicious.

BREAKING: Kamala says she was inspired to steal Trump's "no taxes on tips" idea after she saw how easy it was for Tim to steal valor. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 11, 2024

Stolen election

Stolen valor

And now stolen policy proposals



There’s nothing the left won’t steal https://t.co/Ckt1aW6szh — Matty J (@MattJohnsonAZ) August 11, 2024

Hey, don't forget that they stole the 2024 nomination from Biden. Even though he probably already has.

Now Trump needs to call her bluff and up the ante by proposing no taxes on small businesses that gross under than $500K a year etc https://t.co/lZYMelhQMQ — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 11, 2024

Now, you're talkin'. LOL.

Apologies for inserting that tweet, but Gen X had to be heard from.

YIKES. That is some nightmare fuel right there.

Copypasta is supposed to be reserved for Internet jokes, not for presidential policies.

Now, that is clever. We love Magills.

- pic.twitter.com/VYxGem5bx7 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 11, 2024

Plagiarism is so 'brat.'

So.....why aren't Democrats doing this right now?

Oh, that's right.....because CacklingKamala has no intention of following through on this. https://t.co/ETyZIPLvVp — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) August 11, 2024

You don't hire 87,000 new IRS agents if your plan is to go lighter on taxpayers.

Shameless and it's a lie.

Trump's running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, also asked the obvious question on everyone's minds:

Given that she runs the government why doesn't she do it now? https://t.co/faVbwvwRC9 — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 11, 2024

(PSSST -- Because she never actually plans on doing it.)

But we're guessing Vance knew that already.

And Trump wasn't done with Copycat Kamala either. He has one more shot for her last night.

Maybe she'll announce a new Abraham Accords plan. That ought to go over well with her antisemitic base.

Speaking of that hashtag though, late in the evening it had surged to the top trending topic on Twitter.

We expect we'll see a lot more about #CopyCatKamala this morning. Maybe even a hashtag game.

Stay tuned.

In the meantime, conservatives can just enjoy the fact that Kamala Harris is every bit the empty, unqualified, embarrassing, empty suit that we always knew she was.