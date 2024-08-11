Did She Learn Plagiarism From Biden? Kamala's Hot New Campaign Promise is ... Donald Trump's

BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 11, 2024
Twitchy

A recurring theme of Kamala Harris's campaign for president since she was installed without a vote as the Democrats' nominee weeks ago is how she refuses to put out any specific policy proposals. Twitchy has even reported on the fact that her official website contains only donation links and no policy information.

Advertisement

Then, of course, there is the small problem of her not holding any press conferences ... and the mainstream media not having any problem with that. 

But maybe the pressure of being an empty pantsuit is starting to get to Harris. At her most recent rally, she decided to lay out a hot new campaign promise. 

There's only one problem: the promise she made was the exact one that Donald Trump made months ago. Watch: 

No taxes on tips? Really? Hmm ... where have we heard that one before? 

Oh, right. It's been a Trump campaign staple since he introduced it on June 9. 

Is there anything about Harris that is not completely phony or fake? If there is, we have yet to see it. 

Trump responded almost immediately. 

Of course, she doesn't mean it. She only said it because he was in Nevada, where service workers are abundant. But as Libs of TikTok noted, one year ago, the Biden-Harris administration promised to crack down on tips. 

Advertisement

Whoopsies. 

And then the replies and memes began to pour in fast and furious. 

That's a catchy slogan. It's 'joyful' and 'folksy' even, right mainstream media? 

HAHAHA. Whatever happened to that guy? 

Oh, right. He got a sweetheart plea deal with no jail time. Because no one is above the law, right Merrick Garland? 

All she has to do is hit 'Control-C' and then 'Control-V' on her laptop. 

Advertisement

And she would mean that one as much as she meant this one. In other words, not at all. 

There are a lot of things she is promising to do now that she and Biden didn't do for four years. 

That seems a little suspicious. 

Hey, don't forget that they stole the 2024 nomination from Biden. Even though he probably already has. 

Now, you're talkin'. LOL. 

Apologies for inserting that tweet, but Gen X had to be heard from. 

Advertisement

YIKES. That is some nightmare fuel right there. 

Copypasta is supposed to be reserved for Internet jokes, not for presidential policies. 

Now, that is clever. We love Magills. 

Plagiarism is so 'brat.'

You don't hire 87,000 new IRS agents if your plan is to go lighter on taxpayers. 

Shameless and it's a lie.

Trump's running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, also asked the obvious question on everyone's minds:

(PSSST -- Because she never actually plans on doing it.)

Advertisement

But we're guessing Vance knew that already. 

And Trump wasn't done with Copycat Kamala either. He has one more shot for her last night. 

Maybe she'll announce a new Abraham Accords plan. That ought to go over well with her antisemitic base. 

Speaking of that hashtag though, late in the evening it had surged to the top trending topic on Twitter. 

We expect we'll see a lot more about #CopyCatKamala this morning. Maybe even a hashtag game. 

Stay tuned. 

In the meantime, conservatives can just enjoy the fact that Kamala Harris is every bit the empty, unqualified, embarrassing, empty suit that we always knew she was. 

